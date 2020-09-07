Giving birth — however a pregnant person does it — takes a major toll on the human body. Those first postpartum weeks call for healing and a gentleness with oneself. But if you’re a person who loves to exercise, that body-mandated break can be more frustrating than freeing — and it appears that new mama Brie Bella is in that camp. Having given birth to son Buddy Dessert just 5 weeks ago, Bella took to her Instagram stories recently to share her desire to get back into the gym ASAP.

“Hey everyone, so today I am 5 weeks postpartum and I have one more week until hopefully I’m cleared to work out,” she said. “I’ve been dying to work out, it’s been killing me.” Bella asked her followers to DM her any “good tricks” for losing her last pregnancy pounds and getting back into shape, and continued, “I’m really feeling it — I wanna get into shape and I miss the gym.”

Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram.

We’re not surprised the Total Bellas star is eager to get back to it, considering that she’s a former WWE athlete. But when is it actually considered safe to begin exercising after pregnancy? According to the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG), “If you had a healthy pregnancy and a normal vaginal delivery, you should be able to start exercising again soon after the baby is born. Usually, it is safe to begin exercising a few days after giving birth—or as soon as you feel ready. If you had a cesarean birth or other complications, ask your health care professional when it is safe to begin exercising again.”

Bella, who had a C-section with daughter Birdie, age 3, and another with Buddy despite her hopes for a VBAC, clearly is doing the right thing — not pushing herself to do too much, too soon, and waiting for the green light from her doctor. (That might be #SecondTimeMom wisdom there!)

It’s important to note, too, that recommendations vary from person to person, which is one reason it’s so important to include your healthcare provider in the conversation, and stop exercising if you feel any pain. Bella mentioned she’s planning to try “30 minutes of hardcore walking on a treadmill” and that seems to be in line with ACOG guidelines for someone of her fitness level, which say: “If you exercised vigorously before pregnancy or you are a competitive athlete, you can work up to vigorous-intensity activity.”

And for us non-athletes, who want to avoid making postpartum exercise mistakes? The recommendations are a bit more low-key: Start with “simple postpartum exercises that help strengthen major muscle groups, including abdominal and back muscles” and “gradually work up to moderate-intensity exercise. Remember, even 10 minutes of exercise benefits your body.”

