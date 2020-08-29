While 2020 has thrown all of us several curveballs, Rebel Wilson has managed to stay motivated and make this her ‘Year of Health.‘ The 40-year-old actress shared the most recent milestone Friday that she has achieved so far on her fitness journey and the Pitch Perfect alum is simply glowing.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my “Year of Health” journey – when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself “hmmmm…better not” and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x,” Wilson wrote in the caption of the post.

A day before, she posted another photo in the same dress and shared more about her contributions to a charitable cause. “Raising money for a good cause today @schoolofstjude with the help of two hot Jacobs @jacobandreou & @jacobpbusch x,” she captioned the glamorous image.

The Bridemaids star previously shared her goal of getting her weight down to 75 kg or 165 pounds by the end of the year. Though Wilson is open about her desire to lose weight (reasons that can always be complicated and fraught to talk about in a culture that is constantly telling women to shrink), it’s important to note that a woman’s weight is not a sole indicator of health and that it can be deeply complicated to approach a person’s weight loss as an immediate good.

Through working with a personal trainer and making healthier food choices, the comedian appears to be primarily devoted to her improving her overall wellbeing. According to People, a source reported that the Australian native has been following the Mayr Method regime after visiting VivaMayr, a luxury wellness and detox center in Austria, last year — taking a holistic approach to nutrition centered around whole foods including vegetables, fresh fish, and sheep’s milk yogurt.

From her methods and sentiments surrounding her weight loss, Wilson’s journey seems to be more about her mindset than her body size. “Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits. She has more energy and more confidence, which you can see from her sexier Instagram shots. She’s also having fun with new fashion and beauty looks.”

