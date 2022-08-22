Virgo Season Means It’s Time to Perfect Your Foreplay

We did it! With egos (mostly) in-check and hearts (mostly) in one piece, we braved Leo season with all the positive, affirmative and sun-kissed energy we could muster and made it into earthy Virgo. This time of year calls to mind all the fresh school supply gathering, new planner organizing, stay-ready so you never have to get-ready energy that reminds you that the journey (and all the things you prep for said journey) matter just as much as the destination. Which is why our Virgo season sex tip is to focus on thoughtful foreplay.

Think of it as bringing us all back to basics and reengaging that sense of curiosity and discovery in our sexual encounters. Reconsidering foreplay and the role it plays in your sex life (solo or with a partner) allows you to reassess the things that get you going, the optimal environment and conditions to maximize pleasure and joy in your sex life. In those terms, data gathering and considering all the variables that make for good sex can actually be pretty sexy?

Crush: From your insta photos I thought you’d be more bossy but you’re actually kind of quiet

Virgo: I would describe myself as bossy-quiet — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) August 9, 2020

“Analytical Virgos have a way of sizing people up, your eyes squinting as you assess the creature in front of you. You don’t mean any harm—you just can’t help noticing every detail! However, it can be quite intimidating for the person under the Virgo microscope. Underneath it all, is the fact that you’re just incredibly hard on yourself. Thank your inner critic for sharing then tell it to shut up. It will give you a lot more tolerance for other people’s ‘imperfections,'” the Astro twins write about Virgos in love. “Wise and worldly though you are, there’s a certain childlike innocence about you as well. No matter how tough or wild you act, when it comes to romance, Virgos have an old-fashioned streak. You want the full fantasy, complete with a dashing suitor who sweeps you off your feet (or vice-versa). Even if you run a physics lab or boast several PhDs, your romantic notions remain simplistically sweet. Amid the fantasies, however, your soulmate still has to pass a long, practical checklist. For starters, this person has to be clean (Virgos are hygiene freaks), loyal, respectful and intelligent.”

So channeling this energy can be a really powerful way to get that sweet, sweet fresh start feeling, even in longterm partnerships. After all, Listening, learning, exploring and adapting are some of the fundamental skills a person needs to be good at sex with other people. (And, for you earth-sign types, it’s totally a practical investment in future pleasure.)

Think less about who you were and who you always have been together and instead give yourself permission to explore who you are right now together. As you get started — whether it’s choosing to watch some porn together, to take a sexy bath , to do some breathing exercises or kicking the night off with some oral (there’s a position named after Virgo, after all!) — you can really take the time to focus on taking in the details you’re going to want to remember and to follow along with what really gets you and your partner going. Revel in that curiosity, make a note of “yes, no, maybes” for future adventures and embrace that you can disrupt the routine and stagnation that we all encounter when you lean in to that data your partner gives you (and let them DL some info on you.)

So consider foreplay with fresh eyes — be intentional and synthesize observations into some sexy conclusions — and see all the ways you can fine-tune what you think you know about getting your engines revving: Get in touch with your inner teenager and grind it out in a car, hold hands during a steamy movie and let the tension build, talk through some of the fantasies you’ve always wanted to live out while playing with one of your favorite toys — explore, fumble and give yourself a mind-blowing “Like A Virgin” experience.

