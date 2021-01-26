The Best Valentine’s Day Sex Toy Deals You’ll Fall For

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you know what that means: sex toys galore. Whether you’re coupled up or flying solo this year, everyone can get in on the bedroom-toy action. To kick off the lovey-dovey season, many of our favorite brands and companies—from Lovehoney to Ella Paradis— are offering can’t-miss deals and savings on sex toys and other sexual health essentials leading up to and on V-Day (and some a bit after).

Have you been eyeing a cute vibrator that always felt a bit too extravagant a purchase at its regular price? Are you a collector and sex toy geek looking to expand your sexy horizons a bit more? Have you stumbled into this sex toy story having only ever played around with your bathtub faucet and want to explore some of your vibe-curious impulses? Look no further. We’ve rounded up a few of the deals and promotions for sex toy ahead of Valentine’s Day that we guarantee you’ll fall in love with.

Ella Paradis

One of our go-to sex toy sites is offering up 60 percent off with the code “Love” on a bunch of must-have items through February 14th. Snag the best-selling Better Love Rabbit Lily Vibrator, and while it’s not included in the sale, we recommend buying their newest exclusive sex toy, the Better Love Tap Dancer. It boasts Tap Pleasure Technology, which will get you on your way to at true orgasm in no time. You’ll get a free Lil’ Lily vibrator with any Better Love purchase, too.

Better Love Tap Dancer $240.00 Buy now

MysteryVibe

MysteryVibe is getting ahead of the game with 30 percent off their award-winning vibrators right now. You can save $60 on their wearable vibrator, $40 off their genius bendable vibrator, and $40 on the compact vibrator for on-the-go pleasure.

THE BENDABLE SMART VIBRATOR $149 Buy now

Lovehoney

Lovehoney has a special Valentine’s Day shop full of sexy bundles and new items to kick off the holiday. This six-piece couple’s bundle is 37 percent off and includes everything you need to get on with your partner—including kinky truth or dare, the Womanizer Clitoral Suction Stimulator, massage oil, and a sensual body massager.

Sucker for Love Valentine’s Couple’s Bundle (6 Piece) $95.00 Buy now

Dame

Dame has a few bundles on sale you’ll want to snag in time for the V-day bedroom festivities. The Partners Optional set is $36 off and includes the popular Eva II, Arc G-spot vibrator, aloe-based lube, and even a textured sleeve for the lube for better grip.

The Partners Optional $240.00 Buy now

LELO

LELO has a list of of sex toys on sale that you won’t be able to resist. This 24K-drenched ring is made with SenseMotion technology, which enhances the experience for both partners, and it’s 50 percent off.

LELO Tiani 24K $199.50 Buy now

Babeland

Babeland is offering 20 percent off select items, and you can also shop a variety of products already on sale, like the newest version of the best-selling We-Vibe couple’s vibrator.

We-Vibe Sync $129.99 Buy now

Foria

Foria isn’t having a sale, but they just dropped a travel-sized sexual wellness kit everyone needs to carry in their bag. It includes three of their most popular CBD products for sex: Awaken Arousal Oil, Intimacy Lubricant, and two Intimacy Suppositories. You’ll never be unprepared again!

The Quickie Kit $44 Buy now

Adam & Eve

Score up to 70 percent off during Adam & Eve’s Season of Love sale. Stock up on everything from lube and vibrators to sexy Monopoly (we’re not even kidding)

Adam & Eve Bunny Love Silicone G $19.95 Buy now

