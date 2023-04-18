8 Cunnilingus Positions You & Your Partner Will Totally Fall in Love With

Our mental image of cunnilingus tends to be pretty formulaic: the receiving partner lying on their back, legs spread and a partner bending down to pleasure them. This position is hardly the only way to do it. Obvious variations include the classic “Sit on My Face” positions, as well as the equally iconic 69. But these three positions don’t even encompass a fraction of what’s on offer in the world of oral sex.

The entire landscape of cunnilingus positions expands far beyond our go-tos, and it’s just waiting to be discovered. Isn’t it time we collectively explored the frontiers that lay just outside our norms? Here are eight cunnilingus positions you probably haven’t tried yet, but you and your partner will totally want to add to your bedroom repertoire.

All Fours

Sitting on someone’s face can be awesome, because it gives your partner direct access to your nether parts. But it can also be intimidating, awkward or straight-up uncomfortable, because, well, you’re pressing all of your weight onto someone’s face.

The All Fours plays to the strengths of sitting on your partner’s face without forcing you to literally sit on your partner’s face. By getting on your hands and knees above your lying partner, you’re supporting yourself — and doing so in a generally comfortable way. All the intensity you expect from face-sitting, without the discomfort.

Lean Forward

An easy way to switch things up? Stand during oral sex. While most cunnilingus positions involve you sitting or lying down, the Lean Forward has you standing up and — you guessed it — leaning forward while your partner kneels behind you. Feel free to use the walls for stability, be they in your bedroom, your living room or your shower.

Wrapped Eagle

The Wrapped Eagle offers a slight twist on the most classic of cunnilingus positions. Instead of lying down with your legs splayed out, have your legs wrapped around your partner’s head. This can mitigate some of the vulnerability associated with the more obvious Spread Eagle position — plus, it allows you to control the pressure. Simply pull your partner closer to you when you’re looking to up the intensity. Related story Hims & Hers Are Trying to Change the Conversation Around Men's Sex Toys & We Got A First Look

Forbidden Fruit

Fans of doggy-style will surely appreciate this approach to cunnilingus. Get on all fours — but on your knees and elbows, rather than your knees and hands for the Forbidden Fruit. Once you’ve gotten comfortable, invite your partner to join you. From behind, they’ll have direct access to your genitals.

Modified 69

Modified 69 took everything you love about face-sitting and combined it with everything you love about 69. Have your partner lie with their head and shoulders hanging off the side of the bed as you stand up. Walk toward them so you’re straddling over their face. From there, you can bend over to engage in a little reciprocity, or just enjoy being on the receiving end for a little while.

What’s nice? You can control the intensity by bending your knees as much or as little as you want. You can also support yourself by leaning forward and placing your hands on the bed.

Virgo

This incredibly intense position will have you standing as your partner explores you from an entirely new angle. For the Virgo, simply stand up straight, with your back against the wall. Your partner can sit below you in whatever position they choose —so long as they can reach your genitals. From there, they can perform cunnilingus as long as desired, and you can always move to the bed if you want a softer surface.

Kick Back

If lying down during cunnilingus isn’t really your thing, you might appreciate the Kick Back. A seated take on a classic, the Kick Back offers your partner direct access to your nether bits without leaving you splayed out on the bed. This is especially alluring if you’ve got a comfy chair to partake in. The next time you’re looking to change things up, you know exactly where to go.

All Curled Up

Lie down, then bend your knees and bend and hug your legs as close to your chest as they’ll go. The All Curled Up position will introduce an entirely new angle to oral sex, which may pave the way for some finger play or sex toy supplementation, too.

Before you go, please check out our bucket list of 69 (nice) sex positions to try: