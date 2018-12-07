Dr. Pimple Popper’s Season 2 Trailer Features Her Biggest (& Messiest) Pops Ever

At this point in internet culture, you’re either someone who can’t stop watching pimple-popping videos (popaholics, if you will), or someone who can’t believe that people will spend hours on end watching a dermatologist squeeze pus out of various bumps on a person’s body. If you’re in the first camp, then you’re probably pretty excited about the second season of TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper, set to start Jan. 3. And now, thanks to a new trailer, we have a better idea of what’s in store for us in the new year.

Before we get to the trailer, let’s talk about why this is exciting news for so many people. Back in 2015, Dr. Sandra Lee — aka Dr. Pimple Popper — started making Instagram videos featuring her lancing, squeezing and treating various pimples, growths and blemishes (with her patients’ consent, of course). That grew into her own YouTube channel, which then blossomed into a show on TLC.

What makes the show different from her classic YouTube videos, though, is that it features the backstories of her patients, giving viewers an inside look into not just what goes on in the dermatologist’s office, but also why having these skin conditions treated is so important for people.

More: 5 Things Dr. Pimple Popper Wishes Her Patients Knew About Their Skin

Aside from the patients’ emotional stories that bring you in, many people are also drawn to the pimple popping because it usually results in a satisfying conclusion (the pimple shrinking) and we all love a good happy ending.

More: The Real Reason You Can’t Stop Watching Those Pimple-Popping Videos

In an interview with SheKnows in July 2018, Lee told us that she thinks her videos are appealing because they make many people feel happy, content and relaxed. “There’s a sense of completion, of cleansing. It calms people with some obsessive-compulsive tendencies,” she explained.

So without further ado, here is the trailer for the second season of Lee’s TLC show, full of more pops, pus and pimples than ever.

BREAKOUT hit #DrPimplePopper will return with all new episodes in the new year! Join @SandraLeeMD and team for more can’t-look-away pops Thursday, January 3rd at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/af6KBqylvz — TLC Network (@TLC) December 6, 2018

We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store and meet the people behind the pops.