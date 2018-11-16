Kristin Davis Credits Sex and the City With Saving Her Life & Helping Her Overcome Addiction

For Kristin Davis, Sex and the City didn’t just come at the right time to launch her acting career — she believes landing that role saved her life. And sure, a lot of actors say this about their big breaks, but for her, it’s different; she said it helped her overcome addiction.

In an interview with the podcast Origins with James Andrew Miller, Davis, who played Charlotte York for six seasons on the iconic HBO show, opened up about how her professional success helped her work toward sobriety.

“I don’t think I would be alive,” she said during the interview. “I’m an addict. I’m a recovering alcoholic. If I hadn’t found acting… acting is the only thing that made me want to ever get sober. I didn’t have anything that was that important to me other than trying to dull my senses.”

Davis said she didn’t expect to live to see the age of 30 because she started drinking very young. Fortunately, she also recovered when she was very young, she added.

“Because my love for acting was so big when I was very young, I had something that was more important to me than just drinking,” Davis said.

According to a 2008 article in The Week, she said drinking helped her feel less insecure as a teenager. “I’m kind of shy, normally, so I felt like I needed help,” she said. “One thing led to another, and I was drinking.” After her acting began to suffer, she decided to go to rehab. Thankfully, she got the help she needed and then her career-defining role.

If you or someone you know needs help with an addiction, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).