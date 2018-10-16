The Wellness Treatments That Are Too Extreme for Gwyneth Paltrow

Through her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has endorsed a variety of nontraditional health practices, like coffee enemas and putting a jade egg in your vagina. But there’s at least one wellness trend she won’t try: blood facials.

In a video interview that is part of Glamour U.K.’s first-ever digital cover, Paltrow said the so-called "vampire facials" — which involve having your own blood plasma spread on your face — are “a little maybe too extreme” for her.

But there are plenty of other products and trends Paltrow is on board with, some of which she unpacked from a bag full of her go-to health, wellness and beauty items. First out of the bag was a vibrator called The Tennis Coach. Though she’s unsure of exactly how the product got its name, her main point was to stress the importance of women owning their sexuality.

“I think it’s a really important subject,” she told Glamour. “I think women feel much better and are much happier and integrated when they’re having good orgasms.”

Next, Paltrow shared her most important bedtime ritual: taking a bath with essential oils.

“I cannot sleep unless I’ve had a hot bath,” she explained, adding that she stays in the tub for “a good 20 minutes,” and that there’s a couch next to it in case her kids want to come in and chat with her mid-soak.

The final product in her tote was the Goop medicine bag, which, naturally, contains an assortment of crystals. The $85 rock collection comes with a booklet that describes what each crystal is purported to do, like using sodalite for health communication and quartz for grounding. Paltrow said her go-to crystal is amethyst because “it’s good for sleep and grounding and meditation.”

And while she’s staunchly pro-crystal, she is very much anti-leech. Paltrow shared that she has a friend who uses leeches as a health treatment — a practice that was widely used everywhere from ancient Greece to 19th-century America and Europe until it started to fall out of favor around the 1830s when physicians realized there were better ways to heal people.

But like blood facials, leeching is also off the table for Paltrow: “I would never do that. It’s too far for me,” she told Glamour. In other words, don’t expect a leech kit to appear on Goop anytime soon.