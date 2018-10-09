Lady Gaga's new film, A Star Is Born, was highly anticipated. When the 2018 remake of the classic film premiered, it received rave reviews, but since its theatrical release, many have raised concerns over its content.

In fact, some fans believe the film should have a trigger warning, as A Star Is Born depicts addiction, depression and suicide — and does so vividly at times.

More: Gisele Bündchen Once Had Panic Attacks So Severe She Contemplated Suicide

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Of course, the story is not a new one: A Star Is Born was first made in 1937 and has been remade on three separate occasions (including in 1954 starring Judy Garland). However, since the last version of the film was made in 1976 — starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson — many may not have seen it and/or may have forgotten how it ends, not to mention the previous version alluded to suicide and did not depict it.

More: I Attempted Suicide, but I Didn't Want to Die

That said, it should be noted that Gaga's A Star Is Born does not show the aforementioned suicide scene — at least not on-screen. However, it does discuss the act in fairly graphic detail, explaining both the means and method. As such, if you are or may be triggered by talk of suicide, this film may be one to skip.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org, or text “START” to 741-741 to immediately speak to a trained counselor at Crisis Text Line.