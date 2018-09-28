Kendall Jenner — the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — is opening up about her mental health struggles. In fact, in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the model is expected to go into detail about her battle with anxiety.

“I’m still trying to cope with my ongoing anxiety,” Jenner said in a teaser clip for the show posted on her Twitter account, to which her counselor responded, “You need to have a better work-life balance.”

The reality star also shared a brief note with the clip: “learning to cope with anxiety isn’t easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help.”

This isn't the first time Jenner has spoken about her anxiety. The subject has been broached on the show before, and in June, she opened up about her condition in Elle.

“It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!’ There’s this community,” Jenner said in Elle.

And Jenner is right. A lot of people have anxiety. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety — the most common mental illness — affects 40 million adults, or 18 percent of the population, each year.

The good news is that anxiety disorders are highly treatable and — in most cases — can be managed with medication, meditation, therapy, exercise and/or other lifestyle changes according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. What's more, many individuals overcome their anxiety with time.

That said, when one is in the grips of an anxiety attack or an anxious period, it is hard to feel hope. However, one's anxiety can be conquered.

We wish Jenner nothing but the best on her mental health journey.