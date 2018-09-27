Earlier this month, Marcia Cross shared a post on Instagram revealing she was struggling with anal cancer. However, the Desperate Housewives star posted a follow-up message, clarifying that she is now happy, healthy and post-cancer.

Anal cancer is not common. According to the National Cancer Institute, only 0.2 percent of people will be diagnosed with anal cancer at some point during their lifetime.

Cross shared that she was diagnosed with the disease earlier this month.

"So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra," Cross wrote on Instagram. "Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you."

Of course, since this was the first time Cross publicly mentioned her cancer battle, friends and fans were quick to offer their well-wishes and support. Cross then posted a second message the following day, explaining that she is not currently battling the disease.

"I am so sorry my post wasn't clear. I am POST cancer. All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy and more present and grateful than ever," Cross wrote on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE."

But that wasn't all. In a third post, Cross expanded on her previous two messages, explaining that while she had indeed suffered from anal cancer, she now feels “liberated, deliriously free and completely me.”

"How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful life I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself," Cross wrote. "I certainly wasn't expecting the response of love and kindness that flowed to me. My capacity to receive requires a massive expansion! I am ecstatically alive and what interests me post cancer is #AUTHENTICITY, #VULNERABILITY, #TRANSPARENCY and of course #LOVE."

We are thrilled to hear Cross is doing so well and hope her health continues to improve.