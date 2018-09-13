Chrissy Teigen Believes Eating Placenta Helped Her Avoid Postpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen is always in the news. The model, author and mother of two is known for her honesty, wit and candor (not to mention her amazing social media presence). And while Teigen regularly talks about motherhood, including her struggles conceiving and with postpartum depression, one thing Teigen hasn't spoken about before is placentophagy, or the act of eating your (or someone else's) placenta. However, in an interview with Rita Braver for Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning, Teigen opened up about just that.

In fact, Teigen revealed that she believes eating her placenta helped her avoid postpartum depression.

"It sounds ridiculous, but people have this belief that, if you eat your placenta, it gets all those nutrients that you lost when you were pregnant rather than just losing them immediately and losing that rush of endorphins. By taking these dry placenta pills you can kind of keep this energy up and be weaned off that feeling more," Teigen said in the interview.

Teigen noted that she "didn't do this with Luna" and, looking back, she wishes she had. "Looking back... [I thought] 'I should have ate my placenta.'"

Braver then joked that she couldn't have Teigen eating her "placenta on primetime" to which Teigen responded, "Really? That's not a normal thing? I'm in LA. It's very normal. They grill it here. You can try some of mine after."

That said, it is important to note that the health benefits of placenta-eating have not been proven. There is actually no medical evidence on the subject. What's more, while many celebrities swear it is beneficial, the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology actually advises against placenta ingestion.

The full interview will air on CBS on Friday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c.