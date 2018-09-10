Olivia Newton-John Receives 3rd Cancer Diagnosis

Actor, singer, songwriter and activist Olivia Newton-John is facing yet another health battle; on CNN-affiliate Seven's "Sunday Night" show, Newton-John revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer... again.

More: Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour as She Prepares to Battle Breast Cancer Again

This is Newton-John's third cancer diagnosis in three decades. She first was first diagnosed with breast cancer, which she overcame, in 1992. She was diagnosed a second time in 2013, at which time the cancer had spread to her shoulder, and now, she is facing cancer of the back.

Newton-John has a tumor at the base of her spine, she told CNN.

That said, the good news is that Newton-John has begun treatment. According to the interview, she is eating healthily, undergoing radiation treatment and taking cannabis oil to relieve her pain — something that has been a huge relief.

"I'm very lucky I live in a [U.S.] state where [cannabis oil is] legal... my dream is that in Australia, soon it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer or any kind of disease that causes pain," Newton-John told Seven.

When asked if she was scared, Newton-John said, "No, I don't go there. I'd be lying if I said I never go there. There are moments — I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me."

More: Olivia Newton-John on Her Cancer's Return & Using Medical Marijuana



"I believe I will win over it," she said, adding, "That's my goal."

And we are confident Newton-John will do just that.