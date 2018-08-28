Mel B Opens Up About Struggling With PTSD & Addiction, Will Enter Rehab

It's been a difficult year for Mel B. In March 2017, she lost her father after a five-yearslong battle with cancer. In April 2017, Mel B (whose real last name is Brown) filed a restraining order against estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, citing years of physical and emotional abuse, and earlier this month, Brown and Belafonte divorced. Now, she is headed to rehab according to the British tabloid The Sun.

In what appears to be an exclusive interview, Brown told The Sun on Sunday the past six months have been difficult for her. Brown, best known for her singing career (and former member of the Spice Girls) and her stint as a judge on America's Got Talent, says, "I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest," Brown said, "and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life."

As such, she will seek treatment for issues with alcohol, sex and PTSD next month.

Brown is keenly aware that her problem is more than what appears at face value: “I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain, but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on," she told the newspaper. “Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that."

Brown did not disclose the name of the treatment center but said she'll check into the facility sometime in the coming weeks.

When asked what prompted Brown to seek treatment, she simply said, "I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids — whom I love more than life itself — and for all the people who have supported me.”

We wish Brown all the best now and during her recovery.