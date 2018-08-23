Hospital Staff Celebrates Young Girl's Cancer Victory in a Big Way

One little girl is celebrating a very big victory: Hadley Gray — who has been receiving chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis for six months — is finally going home according to Inside Edition. But before doing so, hospital staff wanted to send Hadley off in a musical and memorable way, and their performance is now going viral.

More: 8 Things to Say When a Kid Has Cancer, From a Mom Who Knows

You see, just before Hadley's departure, her oncologist, Dr. Hiroto Inaba, several nurses and other staff members came into her room and sang a special "No More Chemo" song while holding balloons and a colorful card.

“Our patients have the cutest S-M-I-L-E. Our patients have the sweetest H-E-A-R-T. Oh, we love to see you every day. But now's the time we get to say, pack up your bags, get out the door, you don't get chemo anymore.”

The group then threw confetti in the air and clapped for the very happy little girl.

Loading...

Hadley, a 3-year-old from Bluff City, Tennessee, received four rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia according to ABC News, and while the "No More Chemo" song is a hospital tradition for all patients deemed cancer-free, Hadley's mother, Brittany Edgeworth Gray, told ABC the song made her feel special. "[T]o hear her team... singing that song to her just made it feel so real that we were finally going to be coming home."

She also told Inside Edition, “[I]t felt very surreal to have her team of doctors finally tell us — in such a fun way — that we were really going home!”

More: Childhood Cancer Treatments Can Actually Affect a Survivor's Future Sex Life

Hadley's doctors expect the young girl to make a full recovery and to go on to live a normal life.