It may not be glamorous, but nasal spray is a useful health staple. It helps to ease congestion, calm an itchy or runny nose and curb those constant embarrassing sneezes. But if you're using an over-the-counter nasal spray, it's time to check your medicine cabinet, because on Friday, Product Quest Manufacturing recalled one lot of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief nasal mist due to microbiological contamination.

According to the recall, published by the Food and Drug Administration, repeated exposure to the contaminant (known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa) can cause an infection that can ultimately lead to death.

"Repetitive use of a nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or [those who are] immuno-compromised," — though to date no such incidents have been connected to the product.

The over-the-counter spray, which was sold at many of CVS's nearly 10,000 locations, comes in a 0.5-fluid-ounce white bottle with an orange label. The box is also orange, and while 16,896 units were recalled, affected products will be stamped with the UPC code 50428432365.

The lot number 173089J will also appear on the packaging, with an expiration date of Sept. 19.

Product Quest is making every effort to notify its customers of the recall — through both oral and written communication — and warns consumers that, if they have any of the affected product, they should stop using it immediately and return it to its place of purchase and/or discard it.

If you have additional questions about the recall, you can contact Product Quest Manufacturing at 386-239-8787, as they have staff on hand Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. You should also immediately call your doctor if you experience any problems that could be related to a contaminated spray.

Play it safe out there, nasal spray users!