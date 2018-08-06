Demi Lovato Opens Up About Overdose: 'I Need Time to Heal & Focus on My Sobriety'

Demi Lovato has spoken out for the first time since her hospitalization on July 24.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

In her post, Lovato thanked God for keeping her “alive and well” and both her family and fans for their love and support.

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I [also] want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them,” Lovato added, “I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

Lovato was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital last month following an overdose of an unknown substance. While news reports initially claimed Lovato took heroin, a source close to Lovato told People that it was not heroin-related.

Regardless, Lovato was revived with Narcan, a drug that is often used to treat narcotic overdoses.

Lovato also told fans that when she is released from the hospital later this week, she will be focusing her full attention on herself and her recovery. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she wrote on Instagram and, according to Us Weekly, she will be going straight to rehab.

This will not be Lovato’s first time seeking treatment. In 2010, Lovato entered an assistance facility for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction, and in 2011, she entered a sober living facility.

That said, in spite of it all, Lovato remains optimistic. “I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” and, she added, “I will keep fighting.”