Between work, family and every other time consuming thing vying for your attention these days, it can be hard to fit in time for sex and a good workout, let alone both. But, when in doubt, we multitask! (Besides, in the warm months when you’re already sweaty, why wouldn’t you add a bit more athleticism to your summer sex positions?)

According to researchers at Université du Québec à Montréal, sexual activity can burn an average of 75 to 100 calories per session depending on your body, which is roughly equivalent to a light walk (LISS workouts, anyone?)

If you’re looking to push yourself to the next level of sexercise and enjoy all the health benefits of orgasms, we’ve got you covered. These four positions will get you (and your partner) off while working you both out. What a sweet (if sweaty) deal!

Swiss ball blitz

Work your core with this sexy balancing act. Alicia Sinclair, a certified sex educator (and founder of b-Vibe, Le Wand and The Cowgirll) tells SheKnows that she recommends this position for those who enjoy “deep penetration and emphasis on the G-spot,” though this would also work with anal penetration.

For this position, have the penetrator (this can be done with a penis, fingers or a dildo) on the bottom and carefully have the penetratee climb on top. Working together, find a rhythm that both keeps you balanced and feels great. In no time at all you’ll have rock-hard abs and deep, satisfying orgasms.

The glute-gasm

This position, brought to us by Lovability’s CEO and founder, Tiffany Gaines, is ideal for couples in which one person has a penis (or a dildo). Here’s how to do it: “Have the person with the penis sit on a couch or a bed comfortably with their back supported. Then, the other person climbs on top of them in a straddling position supported by their knees. Once your vagina or anus is positioned directly above the penis [or dildo], get ready to squat!,” Gaines tells SheKnows.

For partners with penises, this up-and-down motion will provide some great stimulation. “While in the low, bent-knee squat position, you’ll feel an intense penetration and an opportunity to experience an internal orgasm,” she adds. “If you also have a clitoris, have your partner rub it gently while you’re squatting.”

A double orgasm and great booty workout all in one? Sign us up!

Against the wall

We’ve all seen it in the movies, but according to Sinclair, getting frisky against a wall is a whole lot harder than it looks. This position will work arms and legs for the base and abs for the person on top and can be done with either person against the wall.

It’ll be easier if the person on top is against the wall (to support some of their weight), but if you’d like that extra ab workout, put the base against the wall with your partner’s legs wrapped around your torso. You can even throw a few crunches in before you get started. Tip: If going the penetrative route, it can be easier to find the position if you practice on a bed first.

Resist & restrain

This great muscle-builder, recommended by Zoe Whitney of SSASE, an educational and social group for submissive women, is perfect for those who enjoy dominant-submissive play. Replace your under-the-bed restraints and/or handcuffs with exercise resistance bands. As you play, you’ll be working your biceps, forearms, quads and calves every time you move. As an extra bonus, resistance bands come in various levels of resistance, from very stretchy to very sturdy — a range that is perfect for punishment and control.

Go forth, and get your sexercise on! May your sexy times always be an amazing workout for your body and your mind.

A version of this story was originally published in April 2018.

Before you go, did you know there are all kinds of orgasms you could be having?

