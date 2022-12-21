If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oh Canada! One of the country’s largest sex toy retailers shows that Canadians are both kinky and old-school when it comes to the types of toys and accessories they’re buying to enhance their sex lives. The Toronto-based sex toy company PinkCherry dishes annually about the racy things Canadians are purchasing for their bedrooms, including which cities buy the most sex toys.

According to the retailer, Calgary, Alberta was ranked “the sexiest city” and Colwood, British Columbia was ranked the “sexiest town” — as their residents own the most sex toys. (We love to see it!) They also noted that they had over 10,348,268 inches of sex toys sold. Which is a win for size queens everywhere.

So what are the top sex toy purchases Canadians are making from the company that boasts the status of being the “largest online adult retailer in Canada”?

(Also you can take advantage of sales up to 80 percent off currently using the code “BOXING” onsite, in case you’re smitten with one of Canada’s finest.)

The Original Magic Wand

When it comes to vibrators, Canadians eschew more modern designs for a total classic, The Original Magic Wand. And while its white and blue colouring kind of makes it look more like a strange gadget you’d find in your kitchen than like a sex toy, the glowing reviews promise it does the trick. One reviewer on the site Slutty Girl Problems sums up the Magic Wand experience nicely, calling it “the holy grail and Cadillac of vibrators, and an untamed beast who’s unrelating [sic] vibrations refused to be silenced or subdued.”

However, another reviewer wrote, “The Hitachi is loud. It can definitely be heard through your door, and maybe even in the next room if your walls are thin, but it sounds more high pitched and electronic.” Related story Three Ships’ Radiant Day Cream Leaves Skin ‘Soft & Smooth All Day’ Even During Harsh Winters & It’s Back in Stock

You’ve been warned!

2. Black furry handcuffs / $7

The furry handcuffs in black were also a top PinkCherry seller in Canada. While some reviewers on PinkCherry’s product page rave about these handcuffs and how comfy the faux fur is on their wrists, others complain that the cuffs are too small for bigger wrists and that they break easily: “A bit small so if your wrists are very big you should probably continue looking.”

Other users complain that the keys are just for show, and you can’t, you know, actually keep someone prisoner (I think that’s a good thing!). “My girlfriend got a little disappointed that it was possible to open them without the keys,” writes one reviewer.

3. Water-based lube

PinkCherry statistics also show that lube is a big seller among Canadians. The rating for its water-based personal lube is overwhelmingly high.

One reviewer said, “A little more thick than most lubes but lasts longer, feels great, and the clean up was easy!” Another points out that you don’t need to use much of this lube, and it seems to last forever.

Other popular items

Other popular items from PinkCherry’s Top 200 Bestselling Sex Toys list include:

This silicone bunny vibrator

This ergonomically designed personal vibrator, The Womanizer

An oral sex stimulator perfect for anyone spending V-Day solo

Japanese silk bondage rope — more proof that Canadians are getting into soft-core kink

The We-Vibe 4, a vibrator for couples

So maybe take a time to trust some of your favorite sexy Canadians and add a few to your sex toy collection.

Before you go, learn about the different kinds of orgasms you didn’t know you could have: