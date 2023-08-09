If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tech neck got you down (literally, because you’re always looking down)? With all the time we spend hunched over our computers, phones, and iPads, we’re paying for it now with awful pain and stiffness in our shoulders and back. Sure, back pain is nothing new, but the dawn of the internet has taken things to a whole new level.

Between the stress of always being on your devices and the actual strain of it, having a regular massage should be part of your self-care routine. Yet splurging on a huge massage chair that may not even fit in your living space or springing for professional massages at a spa is not always possible.

That’s where the internet comes to the rescue. It’s the whole reason we’re in pain, so it might as well lend us a hand in our getting rid of those back ailments, right? We scoured Amazon for some cost-effective at-home back massagers that all have rave reviews, so all of us can finally get some relief.

We highly recommend a new back massager — both to smooth out those knots in your neck and to give yourself a few self-care moments in your day — so we’ve collected some of the best products that real Amazon customers have purchased and love.

Physix Gear Sport premium massage balls

These durable pressure point massage balls can work out the kinks in your back, but they can also be used on feet, hamstrings, quads, pectoral, biceps & triceps. And out of hundreds reviews, they have a solid 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

“After using a tennis ball for years, I’ve finally found the right equipment to deal with my insanely tight muscles and persistent back pain. I use these balls while lying on the floor for the deepest pressure,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.

Physix Gear Sports Premium Massage Balls $9 Buy now

Shiatsu neck and back massager

This product is a top seller on Amazon with almost 10,000 positive reviews and is ideally used in the car to massage your neck with a little bit of heat. However, this device can be used anywhere on the body, even the lower back, and is small and light enough to be portable.

One satisfied customer added that she bought multiples so that her family wouldn’t fit over it: “I love this massager & my daughter would use mine all the time so I bought her one as well!”

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager $40 $50 20% Off Buy now

Thera Cane massager

This item is also a No. 1 best-seller. The Thera Cane massager has strategically placed projections and ball tips to allow you to massage your own back and neck. And for under $50, it’s a steal.

“My husband has always had back aches and would lay on the ground and want me to stand on his back to put a lot of pressure on the spots that ached,” one reviewer wrote. “My husband received this as a Christmas gift and he was ecstatic! He says that he can actually put a lot of pressure on the right spot using this tool. He LOVES it and said that he believes that anyone who gets back pains should own one of these.”

Thera Cane Massager $40 $50 20% Off Buy now

Nekteck Shiatsu Kneading Massage Pillow

This back massager pillow is multifunctional (neck, upper back, lower back or abdomen), with eight bidirectional pressure nodes. It offers heated massage, and the arm loops allow you to intensify the pressure by pressing down or lightening up.

One happy Amazon reviewer who picked this up as a Prime Day deal was thrilled with the results and called it a “great workout” for the neck: “This is like a professional massage with its different modes. I can now turn my head; something I was not able to do before. I have had 4 different friends try it that all say they love it,” they wrote.

Nekteck Back Massager Pillow $36.79 $69.99 47% Off Buy now

Snailax Vibration Massage Seat Cushion

This massage seat (perfect for your desk chair) provides vibration and some light kneading and rolling. But with over 1,300 reviews, this massager is quite powerful and applies heat. It can be used at home or in the office… and it can be used with a car adapter, so you can even use it while you drive.

One reviewer felt like it was worth getting this massage cushion because it worked right away and provided constant heat. “The heat mode in the massage cushion model SL-262P is way better than any heating pad I’ve ever tried, I was actually using my microwave ones that have to be reheated every 10 minutes to get any relief from them. If you have arthritis you will love the heat this model produces, no more going back and forth to heat up pads or dealing with the 10 min shut off with my plug in,” they wrote. “I loved that it was user ready, just unwrap, place and plug in and it was ready to go, which I really appreciated since I was in a lot of pain and just looking to relieve it.”

Snailax Massage Cushion $59.99 $79.99 25% Off Buy now

Matchless spiky ball roller

The biggest benefit of this spiky massage ball is that it is extremely durable (that’s right, you can even lay on it and put your full weight on it). You can pretty much use the ball anywhere, from rolling it around your feet to your shoulders.

Reviewers boast that it’s just hard enough get out tough back knots and relieve foot pain from plantar fasciitis. Other add that it’s “not too spiky,” meaning it shouldn’t cause you pain.

Spiky Massage Ball Roller $6.25 Buy now

Tens muscle stimulator

Before you run in the other direction at the sight of this thing, know that the Tens unit is a best-seller, with 890 reviews. It provides electricity therapy to stimulate muscles so they can repair themselves back to proper health.

Reviewer Julie B. wasn’t sure about this product either first, but notes that she’s been able to skip the chiropractor’s office. “I used to have to go to the chiropractor to get relief… now, with this great unit, I can do it right at my desk! As other reviews have stated, I too was skeptical of the unit due to the low price but I am happily surprised and grateful. It literally has saved me. Would definitely buy again,” she wrote.

Nayoya Acupressure mat

This Amazon best-seller has over 7,3000 reviews. It promises back and neck pain relief with its 6,210 acupressure points. The mat claims to help alleviate headaches and migraines and promote relaxation and stress relief.

One reviewer discovered a hack about using the mat after a few uses: “First time I used it wearing a t-shirt on and on a bed mattress, and now I use it bare back on hard floor and it’s definitely bearable and gives a better tingling effect. The small plastic points are just the right size to push firmly against the skin and providing that acupuncture feel.”

NAYOYA Acupressure Mat $39.97 $74.99 47% Off Buy now

