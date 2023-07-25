10 Brands Who Make Plus-Size Workout Clothes That You Actually Want to Wear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The honest truth is that fitness, and fitness clothing, should not be only applicable to certain body types. Whenever we go to the gym, there’s definitely a whole spectrum of women working out that are every shape and size. If you consider yourself a size 18 and over, then chances are that you’ve been frustrated with the lack of quality plus-size activewear.

Now, you no longer have to worry. We’ve found a few brands that offer clothing in a whole range of sizes that are functional, cute, and affordable. There are some companies that are taking note that every woman deserves to feel both fashionable and comfy while she exercises.

From Nike to Lululemon and Old Navy, these brands offer so many cute options that will take your collection to the next level. That’s right, shopping for plus-size workout clothes has never been easier. So, check these brands out that are making a ton of plus-size activewear that’s fun to sport.

Athleta

Courtesy of Athleta.

Size range: XXS-3X (00-30). This athletic giant has a wide variety of mid-priced tops, bottoms, outwear and swimsuits. Not only do they get rave reviews for quality and comfort, but also the review section allows women to rate individual features of each fit so you know exactly where something runs larger or smaller.

Run With It 16″ Skort $59 Buy now

Lane Bryant Livi Active

Size range: 10/12 – 38/40. The famous plus-size retailer’s activewear line is not only comfortable and durable, but one of the few workout lines cute enough to wear on the street as well as in the gym. Fit and fabric were variable from piece to piece — so trying things on is a must. The site says sizes go up to 38/40, but they’re in high demand among shoppers.

LIVI Wicking Sleeveless Performance Polo $21.99 (was $49.95) $49.95 56% Off Buy now

Aerie

Courtesy of Aerie.

Size range: XS-XXL (00-20). No boring black capris here! Aerie offers a wide range of affordable fitness clothing with the same fun patterns and styles in their plus sizes as they have in their regular sizes.

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging $38.46 (was $54.95) $54.95 30% Off Buy now

Old Navy

Courtesy of Old Navy.

Size range: XS-4X (0-30). Your favorite store for fashion deals also has super affordable workout gear. Old Navy has a huge variety of solids and patterns that are well-made, comfy and cute. Be sure to check the reviews on each item for more details on how it fits real women.

High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Joggers for Women $39.99 33% Off Buy now

Fabletics

Courtesy of Fabletics.

Size range: XXS-4X (00-30). When it comes to beach or gym workouts, you can’t beat Fabletics’ wide assortment of activewear. Whether it’s a one-piece suit or joggers, their workout clothes offer a flattering, comforting fit that boasts up to a 4X in size.

Zip-Front Racerback Shaping One-Piece Swimsuit $59.95 Buy now

Lululemon

Size range: XS-XL (0-20). It’s no question that Lululemon is one of the hottest activewear brands in the market. The brand has so many viral hits that shoppers can’t get enough of, such as the flattering Define Jacket and the Everywhere Belt Bag. Find technical apparel, athletic shoes, comfy loungewear, and accessories. When it comes to its workout clothes, you can find all of its plus-size options here.

Define Jacket Luon $118 Buy now

Gym The People

Size range: XS-XXXL (00-20). From classic to uniquely patterned leggings, Gym The People specializes in comfy and durable activewear at a low cost. Plus, they have plenty of plus-size-friendly options that are cute enough to wear anywhere. The best part is, it’s available on Amazon so you can have it quickly delivered to your home.

Thick High Waist Yoga Pants $24.99 (was $29.99) $29.99 17% Off Buy now

Outdoor Voices

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices.

Size range: XXS-XXXL (00-20). Outdoor Voices’ activewear makes doing daily activities a breeze. The brand’s high-quality apparel is designed for recreational use, including yoga to dog walks. Find up to a size XXL in their popular workout clothes that are always selling out fast. What’s more, the brand’s famous exercise dress is 20% percent off all summer long.

Exercise Dress $80 (was $100) $100 -80000% Off Buy now

Zella

Courtesy of Zella.

Size range: 1X-3X (14W-24W). Zella, a Nordstrom-made brand, is a great place for budget-friendly, performance-enhancing, and stylish fitness apparel, so you may want to a few options to the cart now. You can find high-quality tees, pants, and jackets in a variety of colors. Check out here for more plus-size workout clothes at Nordstrom.

Strength High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts $49 Buy now

Nike

Courtesy of Nike.

Size range: XS-4X (A-C to F-G). Beloved by professional athletes for its high-performance, all-season gear, Nike offers basic tops, bottoms and jackets with plenty of high-end details for the serious exerciser.

Indy Plunge Cutout $43.97 (was $48) $48 8% Off Buy now

