People being attracted to a potential mate solely based upon personality is a romantic idea, but, unfortunately, humans are still pretty superficial when it comes to chemistry. What we’re trying to say is, most people find others attractive based on looks — and this info is coming straight from surveying other humans.

It’s true that a large amount of people find the same things attractive because, well, evolution, but it’s also true that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and what people find attractive is totally subjective — so we’re taking all of these findings with a grain of salt. Interesting, nonetheless.

Here are five top features that are allegedly most likely to create instant chemistry.

Smile

Very possibly the most universally mentioned feature people consider the most important when it comes to physical attraction, a great smile was the only feature cited as “very important” by the majority of people polled in a survey completed by the American Dental Association in 2014.

These findings are echoed in Match.com’s annual Singles in America poll that same year. The online survey of 5,481 unmarried individuals found that most singles judge the person they are on a date with by “the big three.” These three traits suitors are sized up with include teeth (the other two, if you’re wondering, are grammar and confidence).

Eyes

It is said eyes are the windows to the soul, and based on findings by FastLife.com, it’s clear that eyes do reveal a lot about people. In the site’s poll of more than 1,000 people to determine the biggest physical turn-ons and turn-offs, women and men agreed that “eyes were the most important facial feature in a potential partner.”

Of the participants who were surveyed, the majority of both men and women found blue to be the most attractive eye color. In regard to eye colors other than blue, the study found that men preferred women who had green eyes over those with brown eyes. Women, however, gave a slight edge to men with brown eyes over those with green eyes.

Breasts

This may not come as much of a surprise to you, but many men reported often check out a women’s chest before they check out her face. Boobs are just cool. Shocking, we know. In a Women’s Health 2016 survey, more than 6,000 Men’s Health Twitter followers were polled on which physical features they found most attractive, and, well, they love boobs.

Stomach

When FastLife.com polled over 1,000 men and women in 2014 about the physical traits they find most attractive in the opposite sex, the stomach ranked very high for both.

Actually, it ranked as high as it could for women — a man’s stomach was deemed the most attractive non-facial feature for women, receiving an average score of 3.17 on a five-point scale of importance. Ladies, don’t toss out your exercise ball just yet. While a woman’s derriere actually came in first for men on the list of non-facial features they find most attractive, it was followed closely by the stomach. So cuddling up with a cute tummy is something everyone’s into.

Hair

So there’s actually something to the cliched dating techniques of hair-tossing and running your hands through your hair. Who knew? When the PlentyOfFish Research team compiled data in 2014 from over 81,000 user profiles and nearly two million messages among those in the 25 to 35 age group, they found that the color of a man’s hair has a definite impact on whether or not he’ll get a message from females.

According to the research, men who have brown hair receive 20 percent more messages than men who have any other hair color, with the second most popular hair color being blond. As it turns out, not having any hair can work in a man’s favor as well — baldies received the third most messages.

Originally published June 2014.

