It’s safe to say that by now, most of us know a thing or two about sex — but though we’ve gained plenty of experience through the years, the primal act still seems like a mystery and there’s always something new to discover. Yes, we spend a ton of time reading, watching and practicing intercourse — but even veritable sexperts can always stand to learn a thing or two.

Case in point? These wild facts about sex. From the reason we don’t pee all over ourselves mid-thrust to the skinny on why food is such a turn-on for some people, you’re gonna wanna check these facts out. Forget the cheese-tastic pick-up lines and dazzle your significant other (also: initiate some foreplay) with your newfound sex knowledge or trade sexy facts back and forth in your next steamy texting session. And just remember, when it comes to sex, knowledge is power.

Vibrators were actually invented for something else

The vibrator was originally invented in the 19th century as a way to reduce “hysteria.” That seems a little extreme. However, we do not recommend testing that theory by taking away a woman’s vibrator to see if she goes into a hysterical fit. That’s just dangerous.

The sperm ratio

Your average healthy man produces approximately 300 million sperm in just a teaspoon of his semen. However, it only takes one little swimmer to fertilize a woman’s egg and it can live for up to a week inside your body.

The first thing people do after sex is…

Forget post-coital cuddling! According to a poll by consumer electronics site Retrevo.com, 36 percent of people under the age of 35 check their Facebook and Twitter accounts after a roll in the hay. Hopefully, they are not posting any pictures!

Which sex actually gets busy more often

Think men get laid more than women? Wrong! According to Men’s Fitness, women have sex 17 percent more often than the average guy. Go girls!

The longest orgasm ever

Even though the male O seems to get all the attention, it turns out the vagina-owners get the last laugh when it comes to climaxing. The average orgasm for people with vaginas lasts 20 seconds — 14 seconds longer than the male’s six-second O.

Orgasms are good for you

Orgasms are good for your health! They can lower a woman’s risk of heart disease, stroke, breast cancer and even depression. So have sex and get happy!

Sexercise is not a myth

Sex counts as a workout! During 30 minutes of active sex, you burn about 200 calories. And you can even have an orgasm while working out.

Sperm is a natural anti-depressant

According to a study conducted on 293 female college students at the State University of New York in Albany, exposure to semen can lower symptoms of depression. And it’s mighty healthy: One teaspoon of semen contains over 200 proteins and several helpful vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, calcium, chlorine, citric acid, fructose, lactic acid, magnesium, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, vitamin B12 and zinc.

Sex makes you dirty — but, like, in a good way

When aroused, people are not as likely to think things are disgusting, according to a study published in the online journal PLOS ONE.

Your brain responds to sex in all kinds of different ways

Researchers at Rutgers University, who used fMRI scanners to find out exactly what happens in your brain when you’re aroused, found that different regions of the brain became activated in response to stimulation of the vagina, cervix, clitoris and nipples.

Next Up: Did you know that sex releases hormones that keep you from peeing?

Originally published December 2015.

Just in case you need it, we’re leaving this (nice) list for further reading: