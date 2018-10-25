Food & Recipes

The 7 Craziest Candy Cane Flavors of 2018 — Ranked From Least to Most Offensive

by Kimberly Zapata
Oct 25, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Candy canes
Image: Urfinguss/Getty Images. Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows.

Odd foods are really having a moment right now. With food tourism becoming an increasingly popular business, it seems everyone is constantly looking for the latest or at least greatest trendy meal. However, as the holiday season draws closer, a perennial favorite — the candy cane — is garnering a lot of attention thanks to some, um, strange combinations.

Make no mistake: Some recently announced flavors don't sound too bad. We could see ourselves eating Swedish Fish canes or Oreo's new cookies and cream flavor; however, other combinations, like rotisserie chicken and mac and cheese, are questionable at best.

But fear not, sweet friends. If you don't want to try them, you don't have to. We've rounded up some of the craziest candy cane combinations out there and ranked them from least to most offensive. So sit back, relax, read, gag and/or enjoy! 

1 /7: Cinnamon Candy Canes

photo of cinnamon candy canes
Image: Candy Favorites.

2 /7: Pickle Candy Canes

photo of Pickle Candy Canes
Image: Candy Favorites.

3 /7: Bacon Candy Canes

photo of bacon candy canes
Image: Candy Favorites.

4 /7: Mac & Cheese Candy Canes

photo of Mac & Cheese Candy Canes
Image: Amazon.

5 /7: Rotisserie Chicken

photo of rotisserie chicken candy canes
Image: Candy Favorites.

6 /7: Gravy Candy Canes

photo of gravy candy canes
Image: Google Express.

7 /7: Clamdy Canes

photo of Clamdy Canes
Image: Candy Favorites.

