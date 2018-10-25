Odd foods are really having a moment right now. With food tourism becoming an increasingly popular business, it seems everyone is constantly looking for the latest or at least greatest trendy meal. However, as the holiday season draws closer, a perennial favorite — the candy cane — is garnering a lot of attention thanks to some, um, strange combinations.

Make no mistake: Some recently announced flavors don't sound too bad. We could see ourselves eating Swedish Fish canes or Oreo's new cookies and cream flavor; however, other combinations, like rotisserie chicken and mac and cheese, are questionable at best.

But fear not, sweet friends. If you don't want to try them, you don't have to. We've rounded up some of the craziest candy cane combinations out there and ranked them from least to most offensive. So sit back, relax, read, gag and/or enjoy!