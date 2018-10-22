Advent calendars have changed quite a bit over the years. While the first advent calendar — invented by a man named Gerhard Lang — featured festive artwork and the advent's infamous little doors, nothing else about the calendar we know and love was the same — goodies weren't added to the cardboard containers until the 1950s. Of course, chocolate remains the most popular advent calendar addition; however, many 21st-century models include a variety of things foods like wine, cheese, coffee and beer.

In fact, high-end adult advent calendars are all the rage, and we totally understand the appeal. Who doesn't want a special treat at the end of a long, hard day? And 2018 is turning out to be an exceptional year for advent lovers: Many retailers are releasing their own gourmet boxes.

So, if you are looking for a little treat this holiday season, be sure to check out some of the best food- and beverage-based advent boxes.