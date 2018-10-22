Food & Recipes

All the Edible Advent Calendars You Need This Year

by Kimberly Zapata
Oct 22, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. ET
Advent calendar
Image: RoterPanther/Getty Images.

Advent calendars have changed quite a bit over the years. While the first advent calendar — invented by a man named Gerhard Lang — featured festive artwork and the advent's infamous little doors, nothing else about the calendar we know and love was the same — goodies weren't added to the cardboard containers until the 1950s. Of course, chocolate remains the most popular advent calendar addition; however, many 21st-century models include a variety of things foods like wine, cheese, coffee and beer.

In fact, high-end adult advent calendars are all the rage, and we totally understand the appeal. Who doesn't want a special treat at the end of a long, hard day? And 2018 is turning out to be an exceptional year for advent lovers: Many retailers are releasing their own gourmet boxes. 

So, if you are looking for a little treat this holiday season, be sure to check out some of the best food- and beverage-based advent boxes.

photo of Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar
Image: Target.

photo of aldi wine advent calendar
Image: Aldi.

photo of Bonne Maman jam and honey advent calendar
Image: Amazon.

photo of english tea shop advent calendar
Image: Amazon.

photo of Aldi Cheese Advent Calendar
Image: Aldi.

photo of williams sonoma chocolate advent calendar
Image: Williams-Sonoma.

Drinks by the Dram The Whiskey Advent Calendar

photo of drinks by the dram whiskey advent calendar
Image: Master Of Malt.

Drinks by the Dram The Whiskey Advent Calendar

photo of Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar
Image: Macy's.

