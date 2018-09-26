While many of us are busy buying pumpkins and all things Halloween, it seems retailers want us to start thinking about another holiday: the winter holidays. And Starbucks is no exception.

In fact, the purveyor of PSLs just announced a few of the chain's 2018 holiday gifts.

The line, which at this time consists entirely of tumblers and cups, isn't themed in the traditional sense, i.e., none of the reusable beverage containers feature stars, trees or candy canes. However, each cup has its own festive edge, adding just a bit of pop and pizazz to your midmorning drink.

Of course, talking about the holidays now may seem a bit blasphemous, especially on a day in which large swaths of the country are expected to see temperatures that soar into the 80s and 90s. However, we think it is pretty cool Starbucks is giving us something to look forward to. Besides, the cups haven't hit store shelves yet, so really, it's just a preview, and we can't blame 'em for that.