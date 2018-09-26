If you are anything like us, you love coffee. (Like, love it.) I mean, it is a versatile beverage; it can be served hot, cold, frozen, blended, pressed or slow-dripped. It can be lightened or sweetened with sugar, simple syrup, artificial sweeteners and/or flavored creams. And, of course, coffee packs a punch, if you go for the caffeinated variety that is. But what's better than your daily cup of joe? How about a discounted — or free — cup of joe?

(Yes, 100 percent free.)

Well, on Saturday, Sept. 29, you'll get just that. Why? Because it is National Coffee Day and some of your favorite chains will be offering deals on the bold black beverage.

But it's not just discounted and, in some cases, free coffee: some restaurants — like Krispy Kreme — are serving up food deals too.

So be sure to check out the best deals for National Coffee Day 2018.