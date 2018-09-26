Halloween is my favorite season: from ghosts and goblins to cobwebs, costumes, gourds and ghouls, it seems almost everyone gets ~into the spirit.~ And that is particularly true when it comes to the holiday's real treasure: candy. (Because who doesn't like Sour Patch Kids or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.) But it isn't just the classics that make this season special — it is the one-off candies.

The limited-edition varieties we all yearn for.

And as in years past, 2018 doesn't disappoint. In fact, some of this year's special selections glow in the dark! Well, sort of. The candy doesn't but their wrappers do. Either way, it's cool.

So, if you're looking for something savory, something sour or something sweet, take a look at our 2018 Halloween picks. And be sure to get them now while ~boo~ still can. (Sorry. We'll stop with the puns now.)