8 Acai Recipes That Aren't Just Bowls

by Lauren Kelly
Feb 26, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
First off, let me start off by saying one very important thing: You do not need to lose weight to have an incredible 2018. There — I said it. And I mean it. The tide is turning for women this year. We’re embracing ourselves, our bodies and each other. It’s a beautiful thing. But if you’re feeling you need change and/or you just want to feel healthier, that is a completely valid and an admirable goal.

So, with that in mind, let’s talk about acai. Acai is the superhero of superfoods. It's packed with antioxidants, fiber, heart-healthy fats and calcium and can help prevent heart disease, cancer, arthritis and high cholesterol and assist with weight loss.

Even better, acai isn’t just good for you, it’s also ridiculously tasty, and while bowls are delicious (I literally just ate one for breakfast this morning), it’s not the only way you can add the purple-gold superfruit into your diet. Think ice cream, truffle bites, banana bites, superfood pie, brownies and even Moscow mules. Who says eating healthy has to be boring?

Banana bread gives me life, and so does this recipe.  

Ingredients: 

  • 3 extra-large ripe bananas
  • 1/2 cup vegan butter (at room temp)
  • 1 cup vegan sugar
  • 2 eggs or egg replacer equivalent (separate yolks from whites)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1-1/2 cup unbleached flour
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 Sambazon Original Superfruit Pack, thawed

Directions: 

  1. First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and butter a standard loaf pan.
  2. Next, take the bananas and mash them until they're smooth (it's OK if there are a few chunks). In a large bowl, put the sugar into the butter, then add the mashed bananas, egg yolks, vanilla, lemon juice and baking soda. Mix thoroughly, then stir in the flour. In a separate medium bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff, then gently fold them into your batter until it's blended. Lastly, stir in the hot water.
  3. Pour half of the batter into your loaf pan, and — the most important part — add the acai pack as a middle layer. Then pour the remaining batter into the pan. To get the swirls throughout your bread, gently stir the batter in a circular motion.
  4. Bake for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let the banana bread cool for 15 minutes and then go wild — serve it warm, cold or toasted. 

Sometimes all I'm really craving is a good, hot drink. On days like that, this recipe is perfect.

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups water
  • 1 heaping teaspoon whole green cardamom pods
  • 2 star anise pods
  • 1 heaping teaspoon whole cloves
  • 1 heaping teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1 heaping teaspoon fennel seeds (optional)
  • 4 cinnamon sticks
  • 6 slices fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon loose-leaf black tea (or 4 black tea bags)
  • 1 cup coconut milk (or other nondairy milk)
  • 1 Sambazon Original Superfood Pack
  • Sugar or honey to taste

Directions: 

  1. In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, add the water and spices (cardamom, star anise, cloves, peppercorn, fennel, cinnamon and ginger). Bring it to a boil, and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Add the black tea and simmer for another 2 minutes. Strain the spices and tea and set aside.
  2. When you're ready, add the milk. Slowly let it reach a rolling boil before you turn off the heat. Add your smoothie pack and stir it until it’s melted. Serve it in mugs and sweeten with honey or sugar to taste.

This recipe is organic, vegan, fair trade, kosher, gluten-free, lactose-free and crazy-good. 

Ingredients:  

For the base

  • 1 Sambazon Original Superfood Pack
  • 2-1/2 cup pitted dates
  • 1-1/2 cup walnuts
  • 6 tablespoons cacao powder
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • Pinch of Himalayan sea salt

For the topping

  • 2/3 cup raw cashews
  • 3 tablespoons raw honey or maple syrup
  • 1/2 Sambazon Original Superfruit Pack
  • 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
  • Salt (optional)
  • Frozen mixed berries (optional)

Directions: 

  1. For the base, combine acai, dates, walnuts, cacao, vanilla, and salt in a food processor. Process the ingredients until they're smooth. Lightly grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with coconut oil or use parchment paper. Transfer the dough to the pan and press firmly until it's evenly distributed. Put the mixture in the fridge for at least two hours.
  2. To make the topping, quickly pulse raw cashews, maple or honey, acai and coconut oil in a food processor. Add a pinch of salt (optional) and a handful of frozen mixed berries (also optional). You can keep the mixture chunky or blend it all the way to super-smooth. 
  3. Once the brownies harden up in the fridge (about 2 hours), top them with the topping and put them back in the fridge for another hour or 2. Cut and serve.

If brownies aren't your thing (umm... how could they not be your thing?), then how about some pie?

Ingredients: 

For the pie 

  • 2 Sambazon Superfruit Packs (original, pure or protein), melted
  • Ground ginger, dash cinnamon and/or dash vanilla (optional)
  • 3 cups frozen mixed berries
  • 1 gluten-free piecrust
  • 1 – 2 tablespoons coconut oil

For the crumble topping

  • 1 – 2 cups gluten-free oats
  • 1 cup brown sugar or 1/2 cup agave
  • 1/4 – 1/2 cup agave
  • 1/4 – 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted
  • Dash sea salt
  • Dash cinnamon
  • Small handful chopped nuts and seeds (optional)

Directions: 

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. 
  2. To make the pie, in a blender, combine Sambazon Superfruit Packs, 1 cup frozen mixed berries and optional ginger or cinnamon. Blend the ingredients until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl and add the rest of the berries. Stir everything together, then pour the mixture into your piecrust, evenly smoothing it out. Over the top, evenly distribute small dollops of coconut oil.
  3. To make the crumble mixture, in a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients (oats, brown sugar, agave, coconut oil, sea salt, cinnamon and nuts or seeds if using). Make sure the oats are covered and simply scoop it atop the filling of the pie.

Can I interest you in a healthy version of a truffle? 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 Sambazon Original Superfruit Pack
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1/2 cup medjool dates, pits removed
  • 1/4 cup coconut flakes
  • 1/4 cup hemp seeds
  • 2 tablespoons cacao powder
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Chocolate sauce (for rolling truffles in)
  • Toppings: bee pollen, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, cayenne powder

Directions:

  1. In a food processor, combine the acai, coconut oil, dates, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, cacao powder, honey and salt. Pour the mixture into a large bowl, cover and chill it for at least an hour. 
  2. Once your mix has hardened, scoop out teaspoon-size balls and roll each one in chocolate sauce. Make sure they’re completely covered in the sauce, then set aside (on wax paper) to harden. Before the chocolate completely sets, sprinkle with your toppings. 

Diet or no diet, sometimes you just need a damn drink, and I'm never going to be the one to tell you to deprive yourself. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup ginger beer
  • 1 lime, juiced 
  • Ice
  • Splash Sambazon Energy Drink
  • Lime, blueberries, basil or mint for garnish

Directions:

  1. Pour the ginger beer and lime juice into a copper cup (or any cup for that matter — you've only got clean coffee mugs? Cool. That'll do.) and stir. Add the ice and a healthy splash of Sambazon Energy on top. Stir again and garnish as desired.

This recipe is great if you're constantly on the go and need a healthy recipe ready to grab.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup packed medjool dates, pitted 
  • 12 cups Sambazon Original or Performance Protein Superfruit Pack, melted
  • 1/3 cup raw hemp seeds
  • 1/2 cup hemp seed butter (or other natural nut butter)
  • 2 cups raw oats
  • 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 1/3 cup raw cashews
  • 1/2 goji berries
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or chocolate chunks
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Roughly chopped nuts (optional)

Directions: 

  1. Line an 8-by-8 baking pan with parchment paper. Soak the pitted dates in Sambazon Acai (whichever flavor you want) for about 30 minutes. 
  2. Transfer the soaked dates and liquid to a blender and blend until you get a smooth paste. 
  3. Pour the paste into a large bowl, add hemp seeds and mix to combine. Fold in all the other ingredients (hemp seed butter, raw oats, raw pumpkin seeds, raw cashews, goji berries, chia seeds, dark chocolate chips or chocolate chunks, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and nuts if desired).
  4. Transfer the mix to your baking dish, spread evenly and flatten the top. Refrigerate for at least two hours, then cut it into squares. 

I scream for ice cream, and I scream even louder when it's actually good for you. 

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Let your sorbet soften for a few minutes after you take it out of the freezer. While you're waiting, grab two cookies and flip them so the bottom’s up. Scoop a hearty bit of sorbet on one cookie, and using a spoon, squish it down. Top it with the other cookie, and voilá! You can also go crazy and roll it in coconut shreds, chia seeds, goji berries or anything you want.