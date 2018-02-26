8 Acai Recipes That Aren't Just Bowls

First off, let me start off by saying one very important thing: You do not need to lose weight to have an incredible 2018. There — I said it. And I mean it. The tide is turning for women this year. We’re embracing ourselves, our bodies and each other. It’s a beautiful thing. But if you’re feeling you need change and/or you just want to feel healthier, that is a completely valid and an admirable goal.

So, with that in mind, let’s talk about acai. Acai is the superhero of superfoods. It's packed with antioxidants, fiber, heart-healthy fats and calcium and can help prevent heart disease, cancer, arthritis and high cholesterol and assist with weight loss.

Even better, acai isn’t just good for you, it’s also ridiculously tasty, and while bowls are delicious (I literally just ate one for breakfast this morning), it’s not the only way you can add the purple-gold superfruit into your diet. Think ice cream, truffle bites, banana bites, superfood pie, brownies and even Moscow mules. Who says eating healthy has to be boring?

