The 12 Best Wines to Buy at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is pretty much my happy place. Yes, the parking lot is crazy, the aisles are jam-packed, and God forbid I go on a Saturday morning. But once there, they've got the best selection of quirky snacks, artisanal condiments and prepared foods around.

The thing that really keeps me going back again and again, though, has nothing to do with their food. I'm all about the wine, baby. And we're not talking Two Buck Chuck, though I admit that in college I became quite the Charles Shaw connoisseur.

These days, I gravitate toward Trader Joe's other private-label offerings. They have Napa chardonnay, New Zealand sauvignon blanc and even Côtes du Rhône reds, all for a crazy-good price. They carry some nationally available brands for a competitive price too, meaning I can always find a budget-friendly wine to go with whatever pile of snacks I've picked up on my shopping trip.

Not sure where to start? These are some of our favorite Trader Joe's wines.