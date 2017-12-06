Food & Recipes

The 12 Best Wines to Buy at Trader Joe's

by Justina Huddleston
Dec 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Image: Getty Images

Trader Joe's is pretty much my happy place. Yes, the parking lot is crazy, the aisles are jam-packed, and God forbid I go on a Saturday morning. But once there, they've got the best selection of quirky snacks, artisanal condiments and prepared foods around.

The thing that really keeps me going back again and again, though, has nothing to do with their food. I'm all about the wine, baby. And we're not talking Two Buck Chuck, though I admit that in college I became quite the Charles Shaw connoisseur.

These days, I gravitate toward Trader Joe's other private-label offerings. They have Napa chardonnay, New Zealand sauvignon blanc and even Côtes du Rhône reds, all for a crazy-good price. They carry some nationally available brands for a competitive price too, meaning I can always find a budget-friendly wine to go with whatever pile of snacks I've picked up on my shopping trip.

Not sure where to start? These are some of our favorite Trader Joe's wines.

1 /12: Espiral Vinho Verde

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: You can't go wrong with this simple Portuguese wine
Image: Trader Joe's

2 /12: LaGranja360 Cava Brut

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: Try this sparkling Spanish wine
Image: Trader Joe's

3 /12: Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

Image: Chateau Ste. Michelle

4 /12: Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: French wine at this price is a bargain
Image: Louis Jadot

5 /12: Laurent Dublanc Côtes-du-Rhône

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: Try this affordable GSM
Image: Trader Joe's

6 /12: 19 Crimes Red Wine

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: This affordable red blend is a treat
Image: 19 Crimes

7 /12: Louise d' Estrée Brut

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: This French sparkler is perfect for celebrations
Image: Trader Joe's

8 /12: Trader Joe's Grand Reserve Chardonnay Carneros Lot# 51

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: This Chard tastes like something much pricier
Image: Trader Joe's

9 /12: Picton Bay Sauvignon Blanc

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: Get this budget Sauvignon Blanc
Image: Trader Joe's

10 /12: VINTJS Syrah

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: If you like bold wines, try this Syrah
Image: Trader Joe's

11 /12: Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: This blend is tasty on hot summer days
Image: Pine Ridge

12 /12: Wind Gap Rosé

The Best Trader Joe's Wines: Everyone will love this dry rose
Image: Wind Gap

