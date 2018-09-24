Food & Recipes

The Best Halloween Desserts Trending on Pinterest Right Now

by Justina Huddleston
Sep 24, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Image: Getty Images. Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows.

Whenever I'm looking up new dessert ideas, there's only one place I head: Pinterest. And when Halloween rolls around, Pinterest is even handier — getting the perfect spooky-looking, ghoulish sweets and treats on the table for my Halloween get-togethers is essential, and it's a lot easier to decide what to make when I can actually see what the finished recipe looks like first and foremost.

The desserts in this slideshow are tried and tested too — each one has been shared thousands of times, and it's easy to see why. From multicolored popcorn dotted with edible googly eyes to midnight-black whoopie pies filled with oozing orange frosting, these eye-catching desserts double as a sweet snack and Halloween decor.

So take a little break from making your costume to whip up one or two of these spooktacular recipes. The only thing that's really scary about them is how hard it'll be for everyone to resist having more than one.

1 /12: Bewitched Halloween Popcorn

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: This colorful popcorn is great for scary movie nights
Image: Two Sisters Crafting.

2 /12: Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffle Balls

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: These creamy truffles are a real scream
Image: Cakes Cottage.

3 /12: Dark Chocolate Halloween Chip Cookies

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: These colorful cookies are even better than candy
Image: House Of Nash Eats.

4 /12: Rice Krispies Pumpkin Treats

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: These cute pumpkin treats are destined to grace your table
Image: One Little Project.

5 /12: Chocolate-Caramel Apple Turtle Slices

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: Caramel apples are even better when served in slices
Image: Mom Loves Baking.

6 /12: Halloween Harvest Hash Chex Mix

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: Jazz up your Chex mix for Halloween
Image: One Little Project.

7 /12: Ghosts-in-the-Graveyard Halloween Cups

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: These treats look as good as they taste
Image: Sugar Spun Run.

8 /12: Black Velvet Whoopie Pies

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: Whoopie pies are the ultimate Halloween treat
Image: I Am Baker.

9 /12: Halloween Brownie Cupcakes

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: Festive and colorful cupcakes are scary-good
Image: Two Sisters Crafting.

10 /12: Eyeball Cake Pops

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: Eyeballs on a fork, anyone?
Image: Bakerella.

11 /12: Halloween Marshmallows

The Best Halloween Desserts on Pinterest: Halloween marshmallow pops are an easy to make dessert
Image: My Baking Addiction.

