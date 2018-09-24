Whenever I'm looking up new dessert ideas, there's only one place I head: Pinterest. And when Halloween rolls around, Pinterest is even handier — getting the perfect spooky-looking, ghoulish sweets and treats on the table for my Halloween get-togethers is essential, and it's a lot easier to decide what to make when I can actually see what the finished recipe looks like first and foremost.

The desserts in this slideshow are tried and tested too — each one has been shared thousands of times, and it's easy to see why. From multicolored popcorn dotted with edible googly eyes to midnight-black whoopie pies filled with oozing orange frosting, these eye-catching desserts double as a sweet snack and Halloween decor.

So take a little break from making your costume to whip up one or two of these spooktacular recipes. The only thing that's really scary about them is how hard it'll be for everyone to resist having more than one.