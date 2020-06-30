Food & RecipesRecipes

How to Make Fourth of July Firecracker Cakelettes With Pop Rocks

Pop Rocks and the Fourth of July kind of go hand in hand, don’t you think? They’re both nostalgic, fun and involve some fireworks. Sure, Pop Rocks’ fireworks are tiny little crackling sensations on your tongue, and Fourth of July is all about huge displays of fireworks — but that’s neither here nor there.

But let’s get to the most important part of any holiday — dessert.  This red, white and blue cake pop DIY couldn’t be more perfect because it combines the excitement of Pop Rocks and all the patriotism you want in an American-themed sweet treat. The pops are even shaped like firecrackers and filled with Pop Rocks for a huge Fourth of July payoff. So get cracking!

Firecracker Cakelettes

Firecracker cakelettes recipe

Yields 10 – 14

Ingredients:

  • 1 box white cake mix
  • 4 egg whites
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • Red and blue food coloring
  • 3 packages Pop Rocks candy
  • Black licorice ropes
  • White frosting (less than 1/4 cup)

Directions:

Step 1

Mix the white cake mix, egg whites, oil, water and sour cream for 3 – 4 minutes on medium speed. Divide the cake batter into 3 equal amounts, and add red and blue food coloring to 2 of the portions. Coat 3 (4 x 9-inch) bread pans with cooking spray, and lightly flour the bottoms. Add the three batters to the pans, and bake at 350 degrees F for 18 – 23 minutes. Allow them to cool, and then remove them from the pans.

Make cake

Step 2

Using a 1-1/2-inch round cookie cutter, cut circles from each baked cake. (I got 10 out of each cake, but you might be able to get more if you try.)

Round cookie cutter
Cut circles

Step 3

Using a serrated knife, carefully trim off the browned, baked bottom of each cake circle.

Trim bottoms

Step 4

Using a jumbo straw or plastic tube (1/2 or 3/4 inch in diameter), remove the centers of the cake circles. Be sure to save the red and blue centers to use as plugs for later.

Use straw or plastic tube

