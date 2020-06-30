Pop Rocks and the Fourth of July kind of go hand in hand, don’t you think? They’re both nostalgic, fun and involve some fireworks. Sure, Pop Rocks’ fireworks are tiny little crackling sensations on your tongue, and Fourth of July is all about huge displays of fireworks — but that’s neither here nor there.

But let’s get to the most important part of any holiday — dessert. This red, white and blue cake pop DIY couldn’t be more perfect because it combines the excitement of Pop Rocks and all the patriotism you want in an American-themed sweet treat. The pops are even shaped like firecrackers and filled with Pop Rocks for a huge Fourth of July payoff. So get cracking!

Firecracker cakelettes recipe

Yields 10 – 14

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix

4 egg whites

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup water

1 cup sour cream

Red and blue food coloring

3 packages Pop Rocks candy

Black licorice ropes

White frosting (less than 1/4 cup)

Directions:

Step 1

Mix the white cake mix, egg whites, oil, water and sour cream for 3 – 4 minutes on medium speed. Divide the cake batter into 3 equal amounts, and add red and blue food coloring to 2 of the portions. Coat 3 (4 x 9-inch) bread pans with cooking spray, and lightly flour the bottoms. Add the three batters to the pans, and bake at 350 degrees F for 18 – 23 minutes. Allow them to cool, and then remove them from the pans.