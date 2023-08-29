The Pioneer Woman’s Breakfast ‘Totchos’ Are for Those Who Love a Hearty Breakfast

Having nachos for breakfast is already a deluxe experience. But turn those tortilla chips into tater tots and pile a couple of fried eggs on top and the dish just went from deluxe to beyond. The Pioneer Woman, a.k.a. Ree Drummond, came up with this skillet recipe to feed a crowd and absolutely no one is going to leave hungry if you serve this at your next brunch get-together.

Like other nacho recipes, Drummond’s Breakfast ‘Totchos’ are totally customizable, but Drummond recommends topping them with all the classics: pickled jalepeños, green onion, pico de gallo or salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and of course, tons of cheese.

But feel free to add more protein with beans, shredded lettuce, or even crumbled breakfast sausage!

“Let me tell you something, guys,” Drummond said in the below video posted to Food Network’s Instagram page. “These are gonna change your life.”

The first step to achieving the perfect skillet full of Breakfast Totchos is to cook your tater tots in a cast iron skillet. Make sure they’re nice and crispy before pulling them into a mound in the center of the skillet and topping them with cheese, jalepeños, green onion, and bacon bits.

Then, toss the tots back into the oven to melt the cheese and cook a few fried eggs while everything is getting melty. Once you remove the skillet from the oven, top with your fried eggs, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Garnish with a bit of cilantro and then dive in! And these are just one kind of totchos Drummond likes to make. “I’ve made buffalo chicken totchos, I’ve made pepperoni pizza totchos, I mean…what’s the world coming to?” So definitely get as creative as possible!

Grab the full recipe here if you love a hearty breakfast.

