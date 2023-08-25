Trader Joe’s Just Brought Back These ‘Amazing’ Hand Pies For Fall & We’re Hungry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It might not seem real, but the signs are everywhere: fall is on its way. How do we know? The evidence is clear. Costco is selling a LEGO dried flower centerpiece that’s perfect for Thanksgiving, Target just dropped a bunch of Yankee Candle fall-scented candles, and Halloween decor is popping up everywhere. Pumpkin spice lattes are back at both Starbucks and Dunkin’, and finally, the last horseman of the fall-pocalypse has arrived: Trader Joe’s apple and pumpkin hand pies have returned.

When Trader Joe’s fall foods return to stores, we can’t help but go all in, even if it means we’re saying goodbye to summer. But when we saw that the store’s Apple & Pumpkin Hand Pies were back, we were more than happy to make room in the cupboard, even if it did mean clearing out some of the last vestiges of our summer snack stash.

Trader Joe’s Apple & Pumpkin Hand Pies come two to a package, weighing in at 8.47 ounces. Each box costs $4.49, which is basically the price you’d pay for a single pastry at a bakery. That makes this a screamin’ deal. The pies feature a buttery crust that’s stuffed with sweet and tangy Northern Spy apples, pumpkin puree, spices, and more.

On Instagram, some fans couldn’t contain their excitement for this returning autumnal treat. “These are SO amazing,” shared one person; “literally the best ones in my opinion.” Another said “they were fantastic,” and one customer advised heating them up in the air-fryer and serving with ice cream for a real treat.

Fall has only just arrived, but Trader Joe’s cycles through its limited-time and seasonal offerings pretty quickly, so if you want to get your hands on these Apple & Pumpkin Hand Pies before they’re gone, you’ll want to head to the store soon. And good thing, too, because just thinking about these hand pies is making us seriously hungry.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: Related story Aldi Just Dropped the Most Delicious & Decadent Ice Cream Treats & We're Adding Them All to Our Shopping List

Watch: How to Make a Halloween Grazing Board