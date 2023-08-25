Martha Stewart’s Sesame Shrimp Slaw Is the Perfect Make-Ahead Summer Meal & Ready in Just 20 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding new, easy dinner recipes to try multiple times a week isn’t for the faint of heart, but it turns out that the secret ingredient in at least one 20-minute meal has been waiting in the produce section all along: a bag of shredded cabbage or broccoli slaw. Martha Stewart, author of Martha Stewart’s Cooking School, just shared a make-ahead sesame shrimp slaw that’s already a fast meal, but swapping out the shredded cabbage and carrots called for in the recipe with pre-shredded makes things even quicker.

Stewart’s slaw is a fresh, vibrant meal that’s loaded with veggies and protein, thanks to the additon of shrimp. The vinaigrette does a lot of the heavy lifting: it’s made with lime juice, vinegar, chili-garlic sauce, fish sauce, and sesame oil, to make a bold dressing that can stand up to all of those crunchy shredded veggies.

As for the veggies, Stewart pairs the shredded cabbage mixture with edamame and cilantro, with sesame seeds for crunch. The shrimp is poached in water that’s been infused with lime rinds and shallot, then gets tossed with the lime dressing right after it’s taken from the pot, so it can soak up all of that flavor.

Once the slaw has been prepared and chilled, it can be eaten right away. But you can also make it up to eight hours ahead of time, which is convenient if you need to make dinner during naptime or your lunch break, or if you’re having people over for dinner and don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen the whole time instead of hanging out.

What if you don’t eat shrimp? You can always swap it out for grilled or pan-fried chicken, or marinated baked tofu. We also think that toasted peanuts or cashews could add a pleasant crunch to this slaw, and they’ll add more protein and heart-healthy fats, too.

However you make it, one thing is for sure: Martha Stewart’s 20-minute make-ahead sesame shrimp slaw is the perfect summery meal for busy nights.

