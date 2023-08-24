New Colors of the Pioneer Woman’s Nonstick Cookware Just Dropped & Her Classic Teal Color Is Better Than Ever Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the years The Pioneer Woman, also known as Ree Drummond, has become as famous for her cookbooks loaded with family friendly recipes as she is for her country aesthetic. Drummond favors floaty peasant blouses featuring lots of blue, teal, and coral colors, and if you look at her line of cookware at Walmart, you’ll notice a lot of the same colors being used in the various designs. Now, Drummond is doubling down on her favorite colors. She just announced three new colorways for her nonstick cookware set at Walmart, and even her signature Teal color is back and better than ever.

Drummond shared on Instagram that the new colors are Denim Blue, Merlot, and Coral. She also said that “even the teal is a little deeper/more vibrant than before.” As for the performance of these nonstick cookware sets, The Pioneer Woman says that “I’ve been cooking with them, and the nonstick coating is fantabulous…love love love this cookware!”

The Pioneer Woman.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 12-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set, Blue Denim $79.00 Buy now

Currently, the Blue Denim colorway and the Teal colorway are both still available. But the Coral and Merlot colors are already listed as out of stock, though we’d imagine that they’ll be back soon.

The Pioneer Woman.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 12-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set, Teal $79.00 Buy now

Each 12-piece set features aluminum cookware with a speckled finish and a nonstick interior coating, as well as heat-resistant silicone and steel handles. Each set includes two frying pans, an everyday pan, a sauce pan, and a big spaghetti pot/Dutch oven style pot. The set comes with three glass lids, three wooden utensils that can be safely used on the nonstick finish, and a spoon rest.

Best of all is the price — these 12-piece cookware sets are just $79. Grab a set in Blue Denim or Teal before those colors sell out, too, and keep your eyes peeled for when Coral and Merlot are back in stock.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: