The Pioneer Woman Just Turned Your Favorite Spinach Artichoke Dip Into a Hearty Lasagna

There are few things in life more enjoyable than sitting down at a restaurant and digging into a hot dish of cheesy spinach and artichoke dip, or, likewise, serving ourselves a plate of gooey homemade lasagna. So why not combine the two experiences into one unforgettable meal? That’s what Ree Drummond, author of The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! (available at Target and Amazon) decided to do when she created her recipe for chicken, spinach, and artichoke rolled lasagna, which bakes up cheesy and satisfying in foil loaf pans. It can even be made ahead of time and frozen for those busy nights down the road, and thank goodness, because Drummond’s recipe was created to feed a crowd of 12-18 people. That’s six loaf pans, or two 9×13 pans, so you’ll definitely be able to stash some in the freezer (or share with family, friends, or community members who could use a cozy homemade meal).

One thing Drummond does to save time when making this white lasagna recipe is use a rotisserie chicken, rather than cooking chicken from scratch. This frees up extra time to cook your lasagna noodles, fill, and roll them. Of course if that still sounds like a little too much work to you, we get it — you can totally make this lasagna in the traditional layered manner, and we won’t tell if you use no-boil lasagna noodles, too.

The sauce for the lasagna is made with milk and cream, Parmesan cheese, and seasonings like garlic and rosemary. If you’re going with The Pioneer Woman’s original vision and making rolled lasagna, you’ll stir the spinach, chicken, and artichokes into the sauce. If you’re making layered lasagna, you can do things traditionally, making layers of sauce, noodle, ricotta, and then the chicken, spinach, and artichoke, repeating until the ingredients are used up.

If you’re making rolled lasagna, you’ll set this loaded-up cream sauce to the side. Make the ricotta filling, which is flavored with pre-made pesto. That’s a big time-saving hack to keep in mind. You’ll lay out your cooked lasagna noodles, and top them with the pesto ricotta mixture before rolling them up and dividing them between your foil loaf pans (the recipe makes 6 loaf pan lasagnas, or two big lasagnas). Cover with sauce, then sprinkle on sliced mozzarella and grated fontina cheese.

The result? A gooey, cheesy, hearty lasagna, loaded up with chicken, spinach, and artichokes, perfect for serving a crowd, making ahead, or bringing to a potluck.

