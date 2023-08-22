The High-Protein, Low-Carb Cereal That the Internet Loves Is Now Available in a Pumpkin Spice Flavor at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eating cereal for breakfast brings you right back to your childhood. But the sugar, gluten, and other additives so many breakfast cereals have just don’t sit the same as they used to. So if you’ve been thinking about trying Magic Spoon, the internet-loved grain-free cereal that is low on carbs and high in protein, now is definitely the time because Target is carrying a brand-new Pumpkin Spice flavor of Magic Spoon that is going to get you in the mood for fall.

Magic Spoon is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and naturally flavored cereal for grown-ups that packs a childlike punch with its delicious flavors. It even comes with games on the back just like your favorite kiddie brands. But this cereal is actually good for you and doesn’t contain any sugar so you can start your day with healthy, protein-powered energy rather than running on a sugar high.

Image: Magic Spoon

Magic Spoon Pumpkin Spice Keto & Grain-Free Cereal $10 Buy now

And the Pumpkin Spice flavor is a winner according to those who have tried it.

“I switched to Magic Spoon cereal about a year ago, and while it was a bit of a change in flavor compared to other cereals, I am so happy I made the switch!” one five-star reviewer wrote on Target’s website. “The Fruity & Cocoa flavors are normally my favorites, but then I tried this Pumpkin Spice flavor. It is delicious! … I ordered this last night, ate it this morning, and instantly added 2 more boxes to my cart. It’s that good!”

Another person added, “Best protein cereal out there. [It] has a nice typical pumpkin spice flavor with [a] fruit loop texture.” And someone else wrote, “Thank you for making a cereal that’s not only gluten-free but low carb and PUMPKIN SPICE. Love it! This was my first time trying Magic Spoon. Will be ordering more.”

Get your hands on a box of Pumpkin Spice Magic Spoon cereal to see what all the hype is about and get in the autumn spirit. Related story Shoppers Call This $15 Hair Oil the 'Best in the Market' at Strengthening Thinning Hair

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.