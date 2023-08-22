Aldi’s Limited-Time Fall Foods Are Arriving & We’re Stocking Up Before They Sell Out

The end of summer is always bittersweet. We have to say goodbye to warm weather, flowers, and long days. But on the flip side, fall comes with beautiful foliage, Halloween, and so many delicious fall-flavored treats! And Aldi already has so many tasty fall goodies in store, it’s time to stock up before the season even hits.

The creator behind the Aldi Made Me Do It Instagram account recently spotted a few fun fall-themed food items at Aldi that you’ll want to try ASAP. The first finds are Apple Cinnamon and Pumpkin Spice Coconut Clusters from Simply Nature.

“I’ve seen these in the past and confess I overlooked them,” the Aldi Made Me Do It creator wrote in her caption. “Someone had to told me to grab them so I decided what the heck let’s grab the apple cinnamon and try it. It was so good!!! We ate almost the whole bag in one sitting!! Definitely don’t sleep on these!! I don’t even like coconut and these were great!”

Someone commented on her post, “I love the regular and chocolate ones! Got the apple cinnamon today, now I need to go back and buy a few more bags!”

Next up is a pasta sauce that looks beyond yummy. Created by the brand Specially Selected, the Pumpkin Chipotle and Pumpkin & Butternut Squash pasta sauces would be delicious on their own or added to your favorite mac-and-cheese recipe.

“I’ve been waiting all year for this moment,” the Aldi Made Me Do It caption reads. “To see my favorite pasta sauce back!!! PUMPKIN CHIPOTLE and PUMPKIN BUTTERNUT SQUASH 🤤 If you haven’t tried this you need to fast!” Related story Aldi Just Dropped the Most Delicious & Decadent Ice Cream Treats & We're Adding Them All to Our Shopping List

“The pumpkin butternut squash is a hug in a jar,” one person commented. Another added, “I LOVEEEE THE PUMPKIN AND SQUASH ONE! I love adding bacon and cheese when I mix this with pasta. So good!”

And the Aldi Made Me Do It creator also found Maple Drizzled and Pumpkin Spice Drizzled Kettlecorn from Clancy’s. How delicious do those flavors sound?

“Fall makes me so happy!!!” she wrote. “MAPLE and PUMPKIN SPICE drizzled popcorn!! I definitely grabbed the pumpkin spice to try tonight.”

Head to Aldi ASAP to get your hands on all of these fall favorites and more.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: