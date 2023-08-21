Costco Just Added a New Dessert to Its Food Court Menu & It’s Perfect for Strawberry Lovers

Chocolate and vanilla get a lot of attention, but we’ve been dreaming about strawberry fields forever — the sweet and tangy fruit is just so refreshing. We are unashamed strawberry lovers, and Costco’s latest dessert was made just for us!

The wholesale giant just added a new dessert to its food court menu, which Instagram user @costcosisters tried firsthand.

“A little hurricane weather ain’t stopping me from trying the new ice cream!🍓😂,” they wrote on Instagram. They also shared a video of wading through a rainstorm to get to Costco, where they ordered the brand new strawberry ice cream cup from the food court menu. It’s just $1.99 for a cup filled with soft-serve strawberry ice cream, and it looks so creamy and delicious.

@costcosisters tried it and gave it a review of “not bad!” Others took to the comments to leave their glowing reviews.

“My local Costco gave out free samples of these on Friday!!! It was absolutely delicious,” one person wrote. Another said, “It’s really good!”

"Literally just tasted this!!! 🔥🔥🔥" someone else wrote. One person said simply, "It's so yummy."

A trip to Costco is so much easier than heading to the parks! 🍍 https://t.co/jM0BLNhLRz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 29, 2023

Costco is known for their famous hot dogs, but they’ve been making some big changes to their food court menu lately. Last month, people were talking about their new Roast Beef Sandwich, which is huge and comes with sliced roast beef, onion relish, mayo/mustard blend, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and red onions on an artisanal roll. It can be washed down with their delicious Berry Smoothie — or their strawberry ice cream, of course!

We already go to Costco for the samples, now it can be a full-on date night activity with shopping, dinner, and dessert! What could be better?

