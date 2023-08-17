Potato Salad Is Anything But Boring With Giada De Laurentiis’ Sicilian Twist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Potato salad wears many faces: childhood favorite, grocery store deli staple, bland and boring barbecue side, passionately beloved picnic must-have. But if you’ve been finding yourself falling more on the “bland and boring” side of the potato salad debate, then we’ve got a recipe for you. That’s because potato salad doesn’t have to be the same old mayo-drenched mush that you’ve come to loathe. Giada De Laurentiis, author of Giada’s Italy, has a potato salad recipe that actually lets the potatoes themselves shine, in an olive oil and lemon juice dressing that’s anything but boring and heavy.

The secret to De Laurentiis’ Sicilian-inspired potato salad is using a bright and acidic lemon dressing, creamy Yukon gold potatoes, and flavor-boosting ingredients like olives, dried oregano, and red onion. She also adds halved cherry tomatoes and blanched green beans to the mix, which make the potato salad even fresher. If you usually find yourself skipping mayo-based potato salads, you’ll want to give this one a try, just so you can see what a difference the lemon juice-based dressing makes.

You can also add extras to this potato salad to put your own spin on it. Fresh parsley, basil, or chives would all be welcome additions before serving, and we think chopped boiled eggs would be delicious, too, especially ones cooked so the yolks are still a bit jammy in the center. Going with this vaguely salad Niçoise-inspired version, oil-packed tuna could be a tasty addition as well.

De Laurentiis says that “As good as the salad is as soon as it is made, it gets even better if you have the time to let it marinate for at least a few hours,” so don’t be afraid to prepare this potato salad ahead of time, or even the day before your picnic, bbq, or dinner party. Served alongside sandwiches, grilled meats, and cut up watermelon, this Sicilian potato salad deserves a spot on your table.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

