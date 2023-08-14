Valerie Bertinelli Just Shared the Most Delicious Twist on Eggplant Parmesan & It Couldn’t Be Easier to Make

It’s Meatless Monday, and Valerie Bertinelli has the perfect vegetarian recipe that you’ll want to make for dinner tonight! The Food Network chef shared her recipe on YouTube, and it’s a delicious twist on eggplant parmesan.

The Grilled Eggplant Rollatini recipe is noted as “easy” (perfect for Monday nights!) — and it takes less than an hour from laying out the ingredients to diving in. Speaking of the ingredients list, you’ll need eggplants, ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, marinara sauce, and more.

Start by cutting the eggplant into slices and grilling them until they are softened. Then, make a mixture of cheeses, fresh herbs, and other ingredients in a bowl. From there, you’ll assemble the Eggplant Rotallini by adding a scoop of filling to the bottom of an eggplant slice and rolling it up. You’ll put the rolls in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, top with marinara and cheese, and bake. It’s really that simple!

The bubbly, finished dinner looks incredible! “It is a perfect casserole dish with individual servings ready to go,” Bertinelli says in the video. This is a great recipe for the family or for a party! It’s healthy, delicious, and super easy to serve. What more could you want from a casserole?

People were loving the recipe, with one person commenting, “Very well done, love it 😍❤EXCELLENTRecipe👍🏻🌶.”

“That looks amazing. My mother used to make a similar dish, but without the filling. This version looks to be so much better.” another person said. Related story Giada De Laurentiis' Mother's Day Brunch Menu Includes an Easy Appetizer & an Herbaceous Dessert That's Perfect for Spring

Someone else wrote, “Adding to my Try This Dish List ❤😉❤️.”

“Wow! My favorite dish by my favorite teacher! It’s a great day! Thank you!❤” another wrote. With praise like that, how can you resist making it?

Get Bertinelli’s full Grilled Eggplant Rollatini recipe HERE.

