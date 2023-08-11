Costco’s New Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mints Snacks ‘Disappear Quickly’ According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What is it about Costco and snacks? We’ll head to the warehouse store with a totally practical shopping list of bulk paper towels, boneless skinless chicken breasts, and a case of seltzer, but wind up walking out of the store with a hot dog in hand and a cart full of sweets from the Costco bakery section and loads of snacks. But our beloved Kirkland S’mores Clusters might be taking a back seat the next time we’re at the store, because there’s a new Girl Scouts Thin Mints treat at Costco that comes with a warning from other customers: “Do not buy these and put them in your freezer,” cautioned one…because “you will eat a handful every time you walk by it”!

CostcoHotFinds on Instagram shared that Costco is now selling Girl Scouts Thin Mints Bites. These little candies feature a crispy chocolate cookie center surrounded by mint creme and dark chocolate. They’re made with no preservatives or artificial flavors, and a 20 ounce bag costs $12.69. You can ask if your local Costco has item number 1741078 in stock to get your hands on some.

Customers online seem to really like these new Thin Mints candies. “They are so insanely good,” shared one happy customer. “They disappear quickly!” Others had some advice. “Don’t buy these,” cautioned one — “they will be gone in the same day.” Another said, “Put them in the freezer and it’s the best/worst thing to ever happen to you.”

Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels $22.49 Buy now

This isn’t the first Girl Scouts Thin Mints snack that’s been available at Costco. Their Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels also caused quite a stir with fans when they became available. Those without a Costco membership can buy the Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels on Amazon, but to get the new Thin Mints candies, you’ll need to sign up for a Costco membership and track them down in a store near you.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Related story The TikTok-Famous Wrinkle-Smoother That Shoppers Swear Is Like ‘Botox in a Bottle’ Is Now 25% Off

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza