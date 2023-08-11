These 3 Ina Garten Dessert Recipes Are For Peanut Butter Lovers Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ina Garten is definitely our point person when we’re looking for recipes for cocktail parties and brunches, and of course, Garten’s own Go-To Dinners never fail us. But she’s even better when it comes to making desserts. We’re already smitten with the Barefoot Contessa’s chocolate desserts, but there’s one ingredient that can take even chocolate to the next level: peanut butter.

Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $18.27 Buy now

Garten actually has created quite a few tasty peanut butter dessert recipes, but these three are some of her best. First up are her chocolate and peanut butter “globs,” which are fudgy, nut-filled cookies dotted with peanut butter chips. Kids love them, and they’re delicious at the holidays, too.

Clarkson Potter.

Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $18.63 Buy now

Then there are her chocolate cupcakes that are topped with an impossibly creamy, fluffy peanut butter icing. You’ll want to put it on everything, from brownies to birthday cakes. Heck, we’d be happy with a smear of this perfect peanut butter frosting on a plain piece of bread. It’s delicious as a party dip for a fruit platter, too. But don’t take our word for it — reviewers have said “the frosting is the best ever,” and that it has “the perfect combination of sweet and peanut butter. So light and creamy.” Others praised the “touch of salt,” which helps to balance the sweetness.

Last but not least are Garten’s peanut butter swirl brownies. First, let it be said that in general, Garten makes really good brownies. She always adds a bit of coffee to help the deep, rich chocolate flavor shine, and in this case, it also helps bring out the nutty flavor in the creamy peanut butter she swirls through the brownie batter.

Treat the peanut butter lover in your life (yes, even if it’s yourself) to one of these Ina Garten peanut butter desserts. They’re perfect for parties, but no one’s ever said no to a random peanut butter swirl brownie made “just because,” either!

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

Related story The TikTok-Famous Wrinkle-Smoother That Shoppers Swear Is Like ‘Botox in a Bottle’ Is Now 25% Off

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza