This Fall You Can Add Starbucks to Your Target Drive-Up Order

We all love the convenience of the Target Drive-Up option. You know, the one where you can pre-order all of your Target necessities, pull up to the store, and have them delivered right to your car door? If you haven’t been taking advantage of this super-convenient Target staple, now’s the time to do it — Target Drive Up is about to get so much better. Select Target stores around the country are introducing Starbucks to their order options, so you can grab everything you need, plus your favorite Starbucks treat.

Following a successful trial, Drive Up with Starbucks is coming to more than 1,700 Target stores nationwide in early October. So how can you grab whatever’s on your shopping list at Target and your favorite beverage or food item from Starbucks? Here’s what you’ll do: After placing your Target Drive-Up order, shoppers will indicate via the app that they are en route to their local store. A prompt will appear to add any of your favorite drinks or snacks from Starbucks’ menu to your order. Click “Add for Drive Up,” and make your payment. It’s that easy!

Once the shopper has completed the necessary steps, just indicate you’ve arrived by clicking “I’m here.” Your Target purchase and Starbucks order will be conveniently packaged, bagged, and brought to you by an employee once you’re parked in the designated Drive Up area. This exciting new addition to Target’s shopping experience is just two months away. While you wait, why not add a few Starbucks essentials to your Target shopping cart now? Shop some of our favorites below!

