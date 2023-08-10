Nancy Fuller’s 3-Ingredient Crescent Roll Dessert Is Also Delicious For Breakfast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A meal just doesn’t feel quite complete without dessert, but to be honest, after we spend so much time prepping, cooking, and serving dinner, a lot of the time we’re just too wiped to make dessert, too. But the craving for something sweet persists nonetheless. What to do? Nancy Fuller, Food Network star and author of Farmhouse Rules, has a simple solution. Her 3-ingredient crescent rolls dessert totally satisfies that sweet craving, but it takes almost no time and effort to throw together. Even better? It’s just as delicious served with coffee in the morning as an easy homemade breakfast pastry.

Fuller’s recipe really couldn’t be more simple. For starters, you’ll want to unroll a tube of refrigerated crescent roll dough. Then, spread each triangle with softened cream cheese. Roll the dough up and bake according to the package instructions.

When the cream cheese-stuffed crescent rolls are out of the oven, Fuller drizzles them with warm strawberry reduction. If you don’t have time to make your own simmered strawberry and sugar sauce, here’s our advice: simply warm up a jar of strawberry jam and use that instead.

The result is something that tastes partway between a cheesecake and a Danish, which is why it’s a great recipe for dessert or breakfast. You don’t want to pour the strawberry glaze over until right before serving, so they don’t get too soggy. You can also play with the flavors here. Cherry, blueberry, or raspberry jam would all be delicious, or you could put a spicy twist on this by using pepper jelly as the glaze, placing the recipe squarely in the easy appetizer category.

You can also play with the filling. Stir some Nutella into your cream cheese for a crepe-inspired twist, or add vanilla, cinnamon, and graham cracker crumbs to the cream cheese for a more cheesecake-leaning treat. However you decide to go, from the simple 3-ingredient version to something a little more complex, Fuller’s easy dessert idea is bound to become a favorite.

