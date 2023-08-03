This 2-Ingredient Trader Joe’s Mac & Cheese Hack Is Making Us Hungry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s pretty much impossible for us to shop at Trader Joe’s without becoming totally ravenous in the process. There’s something about walking through the winding aisles staring at seasonal baked goods, new ice cream flavors, and frozen appetizers that truly awakens the beast inside of us. So what are we going to devour the second we get home? Thanks to a two-ingredient Trader Joe’s hack we saw on Instagram, it’s definitely going to be macaroni and cheese.

Macaroni and cheese can be a fickle friend. When it’s made from a box, it often lacks that creamy richness we’re craving, and the pasta itself can be underwhelming, too. But homemade mac and cheese can take forever to make, with a fussy bechamel sauce and a trip to the oven that heats your whole house up and makes you feel like you’re living in a swamp. The solution? Cook up some pasta on the stovetop instead and add the secret ingredient: Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread.

This cheese spread is a soft and creamy version of the store’s cult-favorite Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, which for years was voted a fan favorite. In recent years, TJ’s finally came out with bags of shredded Unexpected Cheddar, before finally releasing what is probably the best white cheddar dip we’ve ever had, Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread.

All you need to do is add a big dollop of the cheese spread to your cooked macaroni, stirring to coat each piece of pasta and to help the spread melt. If you need it a little creamier, add some reserved pasta water until it reaches the consistency you like.

It’s better than any mac and cheese you can get from a box, and it’s so much easier than making cheese sauce from scratch. And honestly, if you’ve ever been underwhelmed by the lack of cheese flavor in a homemade baked mac and cheese made with a bechamel, then you might just find yourself converted to this 2-ingredient Trader Joe’s mac and cheese hack, which is robustly cheesy. For a meal you can have on the table in about 10 minutes start to finish, this one is good enough to put on repeat.

