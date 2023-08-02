If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here, and even though we admit that there’s already a nagging thought in the back of our heads that pumpkin spice lattes will probably back in our favorite coffee shop in just a few short weeks, right now we’re trying to stay grounded in the present. That means enjoying everything summer has to offer, from days at the beach or pool to rom-com movie marathons in the air conditioning. But our favorite way to celebrate is with food.

This time of year, the best summer recipes are loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables, and sweet corn is especially starting to hit its peak. Rather than sticking to your family’s traditional over-boiled corn on the cob, why not try some new corn recipes from your favorite celebrity chefs? From Martha Stewart’s simple corn salad to Sunny Anderson’s glazed and grilled cobs, there’s a summer corn recipe here for everyone.

Tomato, Corn, and Avocado Salad

Creamy avocado adds heft to this bright corn and tomato salad from Martha Stewart, author of Martha’s Cooking School, which can be eaten as a side dish or even used as a chunky salsa for tortilla chips and tacos.

Get the recipe at Martha Stewart.

Grilled Corn With Jalapeño Cilantro Glaze

Related story Jamie Oliver Just Shared His Favorite Summer Pasta Recipes & They're Loaded With Flavor

Sunny Anderson’s sticky-sweet, spicy grilled corn recipe shows that corn on the cob doesn’t have to be boring. Using jalapeño jelly from the store makes this recipe a quick one.

Get the recipe at Rachael Ray Show.

Summer Corn and Shishito Pepper Salad

Sweet corn and shishito peppers are two of our favorite summer ingredients, and Bobby Flay’s preparation, inculding quick-pickled red onions and plenty of lime juice and cilantro, expertly balances their flavors.

Get the recipe at Bobby Flay.

Esquites

This Mexican street corn salad, or esquites, from the Pioneer Woman features cast-iron charred corn and poblano peppers in a creamy, tangy sauce. It’s sweet, salty, cheesy, and impossible to stop eating.

Get the recipe at The Pioneer Woman.

Confetti Corn

Ina Garten’s colorful confetti corn is a simple sautee that brings out the flavor of fresh sweet corn and peppers. Toss it with orzo or pasta with butter and Parm for a quick dinner that’s pure Modern Comfort Food, or serve as a side dish with your favorite grilled dishes.

Get the recipe at Food Network.

Corn Pakora

Maneet Chauhan’s well-seasoned crispy corn pakoras are the snackable fritters you’ll find yourself making over and over again this summer.

Get the recipe at Instagram.

Charred Corn 7-Layer Dip

Molly Yeh’s fresh spin on 7-layer dip is filled with charred corn, homemade refried beans, and layers of your other favorite ingredients. The sweetness of the corn helps the dip taste fresh and summery.

Get the recipe at Food Network.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Watch: How to Make Watermelon Mango Salsa