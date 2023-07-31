Costco Just Added a Brand New Item to Its Food Court Menu & It Might Be Tastier Than the Classic Hot Dog

Calling all Costco lovers: they just got a new menu item in the food court, and you’re gonna want to add it to your weekly errands list! Sure, the membership warehouse club is known for their huge bargains and delicious samples, but they actually have a pretty decent food court area too, so you can refuel while you shop. Instagram user @costco_empties shared a video of their new item, and — dare we say — it looks just as good as their famous hot dogs!

“BIG Changes in the @costco Food Court!” they captioned a post on Instagram. “What do you think? What items would you like to see in the Food Court? #costco_empties #costco #costcofinds #costcofoodcourt #foodcourt #foodcourts #costconews.”

They also shared a video showing a brand-new Roast Beef Sandwich, made with sliced roast beef, onion relish, mayo/mustard blend, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and red onions on an artisanal roll. This stuffed sandwich looks totally filling and is $9.99.

For your drink option, try the new Berry Smoothie! This seems to have replaced the mango smoothie formally on their list, according to @costco_empties. It’s made with four servings of fruit, including strawberries, blackberries, and acai, with no added sugar and no artificial flavoring or colors. This naturally sweet drink is just $2.99. Finally, you can get strawberry soft serve, too! “You can now choose strawberry or vanilla soft serve as well as the sundae options,” @costco_empties said in the video. Just in time for this excruciating Texas heat!

Users are giving it pretty good reviews. “Tasted today; pretty bomb.com,” one person wrote.

Another said, "Oooohhhh my gosh this is my new fixation." Someone else commented, "My husband loves a roast beef. He's going to die."



Other people were less than impressed with the price of the sandwich.

“I almost purchased the roast beef sandwich today, but I thought the price was a little steep. Waiting to hear reviews,” one person admitted.

Someone else commented, “$10 for a sandwich at Costco?? That’s a shocker 😮.”

Typically, $10 for a fully loaded, fresh sandwich is NBD, but since Costco is known for their incredible deals, this is a little disappointing. Maybe it’ll be so big it can be used for two meals? Or maybe it’ll just be so good, you won’t care about the price. Either way, it’s definitely worth a try on your next Costco run!

