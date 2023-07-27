Costco’s Newest Summer Cake Is Swirled With an Iconic Northwest Berry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love shopping at Costco in the summer months. Not only can we find great deals on summer entertaining staples, like burgers and steaks for the grill, or even outdoor toys for the kids, but we also can stock up on perfect summer produce. We pick up a big pack of strawberries, raspberries, and other fruits whenever we’re at the warehouse store in the summer, but there’s another summer berry treat at the Costco bakery that we’re dying to try this year: a new Marionberry Almond Swirl Cake, which is made with the famous Oregon berry. It sounds so tasty, it’s totally worth finally getting that Costco membership.

If you like blackberries, then you’ll love marionberries, which are like blackberries, only sweeter. They’re a favorite in the Pacific northwest, but now, you can try them in Costco’s Marionberry Almond Swirl Cake, which sounds perfect for picnics, summer barbecues and birthdays, pool parties, and more.

The Posh Pantry Oregon Grown Marionberry Almond Swirl Cake is a bundt cake, and it has a layer of violet marionberry icing on top, along with a white icing drizzle. Each cake costs $10.99, and is certainly big enough to feed a crowd, at 36 ounces (more than two pounds!). Serve it with vanilla ice cream for dessert, or with freshly brewed coffee, hot or iced, as breakfast or an afternoon snack.

The cake was spotted by a Costco-obsessed Instagrammer in California, but there’s no word on what other regions can expect to find this scrumptious berry cake in stores. What if you can’t find it, or if you don’t have a Costco membership (sign up here)? You can always try your hands at one of these awesome bundt cake recipes, adding in marionberries or blackberries to the cake batter and icing to get that summer berry flavor that makes Costco’s newest cake seem so craveable.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

